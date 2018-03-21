Blackburn softball wraps up spring break in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. (March 22, 2018) – Blackburn’s softball team completed a week long set of games while on spring break, splitting a pair of games on Wednesday down in Naples, Fla.

Blackburn lost the first game of the day 5-3 to Nichols. The Beavers led 3-2 in the sixth inning before surrendering three runs to take the defeat.

Brooke Daniels struck out three and allowed two earned runs over six innings.

Offensively, Carlinville’s Baylee Hughes scored a run; Lexi Yockey had two hits and Daniele Burnell had a double and RBI.

Blackburn 10, S.Vermont 0

The Beavers rebounded to shutout Southern Vermont 10-0 in Wednesday’s second game.

Jensen Ballinger and Hughes combined on a three-hit shutout. Ballinger threw three hitless innings, walking five but striking out two.

Hughes struck out one in two innings of relief.

Hughes also had a double, run scored and two RBIs. Burnell homered and drove in two runs. Jordan Wood collected two hits, a run and RBI and Hannah Goett had two hits and two runs.

Blackburn scored eight times in the first and twice in the second to take early control.

Blackburn at Sewanee

The Beavers concluded a week-long spring break trip Thursday with a double-dip at Sewanee, Tenn.

The first game had the hosts pulling out a 5-2 victory.

Blackburn got both of its runs in the fifth inning, one driven in by Hughes.

The Beavers had just five hits. Daniels had seven strikeouts in six innings of work.

Jackie O’Reilly hit a two-run homer and got the win for Sewanee.

In the second game, Blackburn scored six runs in the first and rolled to a 11-3 win at Sewanee.

The team returns home with a 9-6 record.

Hughes scored a run for the Beavers. Goett hit her seventh home run of the season and Abby Frerichs also homered for the Beavers, which had 12 hits in the game.

Frerichs finished with three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Emmily Cato had two hits, including a double and two RBIs. Daniels also drove in two runs.

Baseball

Mary Hardin-Baylor 14, Blackburn 5

At Belton, Texas, the Blackburn baseball team suffered a Wednesday night defeat to Mary Hardin-Baylor.

The Beavers rallied to tie the game 4-4 with a four-run third, highlighted by a Ryan Steen two-run home run.

The hosts scored 10 of the final 11 runs with a five-run third and five-run fifth inning.

Steen finished with two hits, including the home run. Tyler Durand singled, doubled and drove in a run for Blackburn (2-10).

The Beavers finished off the trip with a three-game series at Austin Friday and Saturday.

The first game was a 14-2 Austin win, as the hosts scored seven runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to pull out the win.

Nate Bassett homered for Blackburn. Steven Diaz had three hits and an RBI.

In the second game Friday, Blackburn lost 6-5 in 10 innings to Austin.

Blackburn led 4-1 in the third inning, fell behind 5-4 then tied the game in the sixth. Austin would eventually win the game in the 10th inning.

Steen hit a three-run home run for Blackburn. Shane Lewis had two hits and drove in run; and Michael McDermand had two hits for Blackburn.

Brandon Smith struck out five in four innings of work on the mound for Blackburn.

Saturday’s spring break trip finale was a 12-1 loss to Austin, as the Beavers failed to come up with a hit in the game.

Chase Almaguer pitched a no-hitter, walking two and striking out three. Smith had the Beavers’ lone RBI in the third.

Blackburn returns home with a 2-13 record.