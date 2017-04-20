Blackburn Report

4 20 17

Hannah Goett hit a go-ahead home run to break a 3-3 tie and lift Blackburn past Webster 4-3 Wednesday, splitting a doubleheader on the road.

Daniele Burnell gave Blackburn a 3-0 lead with a three-run home run in the top of the first inning.

Webster tied the game with single runs in the first, second and fourth innings, before Goett’s go-ahead homer in the seventh.

Goett had two hits and the RBI and Burnell had three RBIs. Emma Trybom, Lexi Yockey, Abby Frerichs and Liz Johnston also had hits.

Kaitlyn Wade pitched a eight-hitter, allowing two earned runs with two walks and one strikeout to get the win.

In the first game, Webster rolled to an 8-0 win, outhitting Blackburn 11-4.

Goett, Burnell, Frerichs and Allison Howard had singles for Blackburn, while Jensen Ballenger allowed 11 hits and eight runs, with tree walks and two strikeouts.

Eureka 12, Blackburn 2

Eureka 9, Blackburn 1

At Eureka, the Beavers dropped to 5-15, 1-9 in the SILAC with a pair of losses Saturday.

Eureka won game one behind three runs in the second and third innings and a six-pack of runs in the fourth.

Yockey, Bobbi Morris and Wade all had doubles for Blackburn, with Burnell having an RBI. Mikayla Morgan also had an RBI.

Game two was a 9-1 Eureka win.

Burnell had the lone RBI in the game for Blackburn, held to two hits in the game.

Wade struck out three but took the loss for Blackburn.

Blackburn 10, Maranatha Bap. 2

Blackburn 11, Maranatha Bap. 8

At Watertown, Wisc., the Beavers swept a twinbill Monday afternoon against Marantha Baptist.

In game one, Wade struck out five over six innings and the Beavers won with a 10-run explosion.

Goett doubled and drove in two runs. Yockey stole bases and scored twice, and Nikki Ridgeway had two hits and two RBI.

In game two, Ballenger got the win, pitching five innings, striking out two.

Blackburn scored in each of the first six innings, including three in the first, two runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings, and single runs in the second and fifth.

Goett had a single, double, two RBI and two runs, while Yockey drove in two runs. Jordan Wood, Ridgeway and Ballenger all scored two runs.

Baseball

Blackburn won two of three over the weekend from Principia College, dropping a 3-2 decision Friday on the road before a pair of home wins on Saturday.

On Friday, Principia scored all three in the first inning of a 3-2 win. Blackburn’s runs came in the seventh inning.

A.J. Gill had three hits for Blackburn and Shane Lewis had two hits. Jon Pierre Hobbs and Joey Szerletich drove in runs.

Jake Lochhead pitched five innings, striking out four but took the loss.

Blackburn 6, Principia 5

Blackburn 15, Principia 4

On Saturday, the Beavers walked off Principia with a two-run seventh inning, to win a 6-5 squeaker.

Blackburn led 4-0 after four, then Principia grabbed a 5-4 sixth inning lead before the game-winning rally.

Blayten Magana drove in three runs and had three hits, including a double and home run. Tyler Durand also had three hits, with a double, and Shane Lewis had two hits and an RBI.

Ramon Rios got the win with one and a third inning of relief.

Blackburn rolled to a 15-4 win in game two, breaking a 2-2 tie with a nine-run fifth inning and a four-run seventh inning.

Durand homered twice and drove in five runs, scoring three times for Blackburn (7-19, 4-7 SILAC).

Lewis drove in two runs and Brandon Smith had a double and three RBIs, scoring twice. Ryan Lopez also had two hits and two runs scored.

Brady Wilkinson allowed five hits and four runs over six innings to get the win.