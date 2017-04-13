Blackburn report

4 13 17

Baseball

The Blackburn Beavers baseball team managed to squeak out a win in the final game of a three-game weekend series with Greenville.

Greenville took a 17-1 win on Friday at Blackburn, scoring four runs in the first and seven runs in the third inning.

Austin Presley drove in Blackburn’s run, scoring Joey Szerletich.

On Saturday, the Beavers traveled to Greenville, splitting a doubleheader with the Panthers.

Game one was a 6-0 Greenville win behind Adam Lamb’s six-hit shutout.

Jonathan Stepp struck out nine for Blackburn in a losing effort. Greenville scored four times in the second and two in the fourth.

Shane Lewis went three for three for Blackburn.

In the second game, Blackburn escaped with a 9-8 victory.

The game was tied 5-5 after three and stayed that way into the seventh.

Blackburn got three in the top of the seventh and led 8-5. It was 8-7 entering the ninth, where both teams scored a run.

Blayten Magana pitched seven innings, striking out six to get the win for the Beavers. Tyler Durand got his first save of the year.

Brady Wilkinson went three for three with two RBIs, and Richard Cardenas went two for three with a run and RBI.

Lewis had two hits, including a double and RBI. Walter Jarvis and AJ Gill both scored two runs, with Gill driving in a run as well.

Softball

Fontbonne swept a Saturday doubleheader from Blackburn, 17-7 and 12-1.

IN game one, the Beavers trailed 6-0 but scored five runs in the third to get back in the game. Fontbonne countered with five runs in the fourth and six runs in the seventh.

Jensen Ballinger took the loss, striking out two hitters.

Hannah Goett singled, doubled, scored a run and drove in a run for the Beavers, while Lexi Yockey went two for four with two runs and an RBI. Abby Frerichs had two hits and an RBI, while Daniele Burnell scored twice, had a hit and RBI.

Game two was all Fontbonne, jumping out 8-0 after two innings en route to victory.

Kaitlyn Wade struck out one but took the loss.

Burnell had an RBI-single, scoring Yockey who also had doubled. Jordan Wood added the final Blackburn single in the game.