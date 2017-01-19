The Blackburn Report

1 19 17

Two highly evenly-matched squads took the court Wednesday when Blackburn hosted Webster in a men’s St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game.

After the Gorloks pulled out a 88-85 win in a comeback way, both teams find themselves at 7-7 overall and 4-3 in the SILAC.

One of the keys was free throw shooting. The Gorloks made 21 of 30 from the foul line for the game, while Blackburn was just four of 10.

The Beavers held a 45-38 halftime lead but were outscored 50-40 in the second half.

Blackburn was led by Jake Maestranzi with 18 points, while DeAndre Manuel had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Willie Orange had 14 points and seven rebounds and Reed Rusten had 10 points.

Blackburn was 36 of 71 from the field, but cooled off in the second half after shooting 58.3 percent in the first half.

Rabasa Dobbins-Turner had 20 points off the bench for Webster, while Xavier Dortch had 19 and Evan Milligan 17.

The Gorloks made two-thirds of their second half shots, finishing 30 of 52 from the field in the game, including seven of 12 from long range.

Women’s Game

It wasn’t hard to find the key to the women’s game – a 75-43 Webster victory – Wednesday night.

It was the first half. The Gorloks opened a 25-5 lead after one quarter, then, shooting 80 percent from the field in the second, held a 47-7 halftime lead.

The Beavers were 18 of 56 from the field and three of six at the foul line, but also had 39 turnovers.

Candace Pollock made five of eight shots for 10 points to lead Blackburn. Alexia Duncan added nine points, while Elisabeth Johnston had six rebounds. Pollock added four steals.

Natalie Busscher, who was 10 of 10 at the foul line, had a game-high 15 points for the Gorloks, who made 27 of 5 shots from the field and 15 of 18 from the foul line.

Saturday

The Beavers traveled to Spalding at Louisville, Ky. despite the nasty weather, and the men’s team was able to pull away in the second half from a feisty Spalding team in an 81-73 victory.

The Beavers are now 8-7 overall, 5-3 in the conference, while Spalding dropped to 1-15, 0-8.

Spalding shot 51.6 percent from the field in the first half and led 39-37 over Blackburn at intermission.

Blackburn outscored Spalding 44-34 in the second half.

Maestranzi had 15 points, while Orange and Chris Davis added 14 points each. Manuel had 10 points and seven rebounds, with four assists. Jake Lochhead had four steals.

Blackburn was 28 of 64 form the field and 21 of 26 at the foul line with nine turnovers.

Nick Trisko had 23 points and 12 boards for the Spalding team, 31 of 62 from the field and 9 of 13 at the foul line with 21 turnovers.

Women’s Game

Spalding pulled away to beat Blackburn 72-44 in the women’s game early Saturday afternoon.

Spalding (8-6, 3-4) led 21-9 after one quarter and 45-23 at the half.

Blackburn, just 14 of 47 from the field and 14 of 22 at the foul line, was led by Pollock with nine points. Brooke Meyer added eight points, while Johnston and Maria Cline had seven points each. Jordan Wood had four steals.

Spalding was led by Alex Martin with 21 points. Dee Dee Sliter had 13 points and 10 assists, along with five steals.