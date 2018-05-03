Blackburn report

CARLINVILLE (May 3, 2018) – Webster University swept a softball doubleheader from Blackburn on Wednesday evening with 11-2 and 14-5 victories.

The Beavers (14-23, 4-14 in the SLIAC) are winding down the season.

Webster won the first game behind a five-run second and three-run third, hitting three home runs in the process.

That offset solo home runs from Carlinville native Baylee Hughes and from Hannah Goett in the second and third innings, accounting for all of the Blackburn scoring.

In game two, the Gorlocks pounded out 16 hits, including three more home runs, in completing the sweep of Blackburn 14-5.

Webster took an 8-0 lead by the second inning and coasted.

Danielle Burnell homered for the Beavers, while Lexi Yockey hit a three-run double for Blackburn.

Hughes went one for two with a run scored, and also tossed 4 1/3 innings of relief striking out two and allowing three earned runs.

Blackburn 7, Maranatha Baptist 0

Blackburn 17, M.Baptist 0

Saturday, the Beavers hosted Marantha Baptist in the season finales for Blackburn.

The Beavers completed the season with a 16-23 record, going 4-14 in conference play, by pitching a pair of shutouts.

A 7-0 game one win was highlighted by a home run from Burnell, and two doubles from Allison Howard.

Hughes knocked in two runs with a single and double, scoring a run. Abby Frerichs also had two hits, a run and RBI.

Game two was more of the same as the Beavers broke open the game early. Blackburn scored five runs in the first, a run in the second, six runs in the third and five in the fourth en route to a 17-0 win.

Halle Fransen and Jensen Ballinger teamed on a two-hit shutout, each striking out three.

Hughes finished with two hits and two RBIs. Burnell and Fransen both homered, with Burnell driving in four runs and Fransen driving in three.

Kennedy Henson had two RBIs and Goett had three RBIs with a double.

Baseball

Spalding takes two of three

At Louisville, Ky., the Beavers finished conference play at Spalding on Saturday and Sunday.

Spalding won Saturday’s games, 8-0 and 11-1, but the Beavers took a 5-3 win on Sunday.

Spalding rolled on Saturday in both games. The Beavers were held to four hits in game one loss, all singles by Shane Lewis, Tyler Durand, Walter Jarvis and Nate Bassett.

In the second game, Durand hit two doubles and drove in the only run for Blackburn in the 11-1 loss.

Sunday’s action saw Blackburn finish the conference 7-15, improving to 10-28 overall with a 5-3 win.

A scoreless tie was broken by a four-run sixth inning, and the Beavers held off a Spalding comeback bid late.

Bassett had two doubles, a run and three RBIs, while Ry Clark had two hits, as did Durand.

Durand also got the win on the mound, pitching a complete-game eight-hitter, striking out three without a walk.