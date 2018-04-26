Blackburn report

CARLINVILLE (April 26, 2018) – Wednesday’s doubleheader at Blackburn had the Beavers splitting with Eureka College.

Eureka won the first game 6-4, getting four runs in the top of the fourth to erase a 3-0 Blackburn lead.

Jake Carter, Carlinville native, had an RBI for Eureka in the contest.

Blackburn’s Shane Lewis had two hits, a run and RBI.

Jake Lochhead, Dillon Hensley and Jarrett Sandlin saw time on the mound.

In game two, Blackburn erupted for all nine of its runs in the bottom of the seventh of a 9-2 win over Eureka.

Eureka took a 2-0 lead until that fateful seventh inning.

Christian Padilla had a single, double and four RBIs for Blackburn; Tyler Durand added two RBIs. Nate Bassett, Ry Clark and Lewis all had two hits, with Bassett scoring twice.

Jonathan Stepp picked up the win, striking out two in one and two-third innings of relief for starter Brady Wilkinson, who struck out three in six and a third innings.

Carter scored a run for Eureka in the loss.

Greenville 17, Blackburn 7

In Friday’s contest, the visitors from Greenville put up a nine-spot in the second after falling behind 3-0, leading to a 17-7 win over the Beavers.

Durand homered, doubled an drove in four runs with three hits. Stephen Diaz had two hits, including a triple with two runs scored and Lewis scored twice.

Greenville 9, Blackburn 5

In Saturday’s first game, the Greenville team led 7-1 after four and a half innings and held on to beat the Beavers 9-5.

Durand tripled in three runs for Blackburn. Lewis had two hits, as did Brady Wilkinson and Lochhead.

Blackburn 6, Greenville 3

Durand struck out 10 and allowed just three hits over seven and two-third innings as the Beavers salvaged a win in the series.

He got a no-decision as Lewis came on and pitched the final inning and a third for the win, striking out two.

Greenville led 3-1 into the seventh when Blackburn tied it, then won it with three runs in the eighth.

Walter Jarvis homered for Blackburn. Diaz and Durand each had two hits, a run and RBI. Wilkinson and Brandon Smith each had two hits, with Smith driving in two.

Softball

Spalding 8, Blackburn 0

At Louisville, Ky., the Beavers were stopped by Spalding in a doubleheader, losing game one 8-0.

Halle Fransen had two of the team’s five hits.

Game two was a 6-2 Spalding win, behind a four-run fourth breaking a 2-2 tie.

Carlinville native Baylee Hughes took the loss, striking out two and allowing six runs over four innings.

At the plate, Hughes had a single, stolen base and run scored. Lexi Yockey had three hits and stole two bases. Brooke Daniels had two hits.