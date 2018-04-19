Blackburn report

Baseball

CARLINVILLE (April 19, 2018) – Webster University swept a doubleheader at Blackburn College Wednesday afternoon, with 14-3 and 19-8 wins.

In game one, the Beavers trailed just 4-2 after four, but Webster scored in every inning, getting 10 runs in the last three at-bats.

Tyler Durand had two home runs, both solo shots, for Blackburn. Ryan Steen had three hits, including a double.

Jake Lochhead took the loss for the Beavers.

In game two, Blackburn (5-19, 3-6 SLIAC) fell by a 19-8 score to the Gorlocks.

Blackburn held a 3-1 lead after one but a five run second gave Webster the advantage. Again, the Gorlocks struck late with 10 runs in their final three at-bats, banging out 23 hits.

The Beavers had 15 hits, led by Durand with two more home runs, giving him four for the doubleheader. He had three hits total, with three runs and four RBIs.

Steven Diaz had three hits and scored twice; Michael McDermand had two hits and two RBIs and Walter Jarvis had three hits.

Vs. Principia

At Elsah, the Beavers competed in a three-game weekend series at Principia, losing two of three.

Thursday’s first game had the Beavers taking a 6-3 lead in the fourth inning, only to see Principia score 17 unanswered runs in the middle innings to win going away, 20-9.

Durand continued his hot play with three more hits, including a double, driving in three runs. Steen had two hits and two RBIs. Brandon Smith had two hits and two RBIs, while Christian Padilla had two hits and two runs. Diaz had two hits, two runs and an RBI.

On Saturday, Principia won the first game 10-4.

The game was tied 4-4 until Principia got the final six runs over their final three innings.

Durand had a double and run scored. Ry Clark drove in two runs with a single.

Blackburn salvaged the final game of the series with an 8-7 win Saturday.

Blackburn raced out to a 7-0 lead and had an 8-4 lead through six innings before holding on for the win.

Jarrett Sandlin struck out six over five innings to get the win, and Shane Lewis got the save with one and two-third innings of relief, striking out one.

Steen had two home runs and drove in four, scoring three times for Blackburn. Michael McDermand blasted a three-run home run. Lewis had two hits and Durand scored twice.

Softball

Blackburn swept a home doubleheader from MacMurray on Wednesday, winning the first game 9-1.

Carlinville native Baylee Hughes had a single, run and two RBIs. Hannah Goett homered, singled twice and drove in three runs. Kennedy Henson had two hits and two runs scored.

Halle Fransen struck out six and pitched a four-hitter for the win.

The second game was a Blackburn 12-2 win, getting seven runs in the sixth inning to break free from a 3-2 lead.

Hughes got the win, allowing seven hits and two runs with a walk and one strikeout.

Hughes also had two hits, including a double, scored three runs and drove in a run offensively.

Lexi Yockey had three hits and drove in three runs. Jordan Wood had two hits and two runs scored.

vs. Iowa Wesleyan

Blackburn lost two at home Friday to Iowa Wesleyan, 8-0 and 7-4.

In the second game, Iowa Wesleyan got all seven runs in the third inning and Blackburn never fully recovered.

Hughes had half of Blackburn’s six hits, hitting a double, two singles, scoring a run and driving in a run. Emmily Cato scored twice for the Beavers.

vs. Westminster

The Beavers trekked to Fulton, Mo. Saturday, losing a pair of games to Westminster.

In game one, Katie Price pitched a perfect game over five innings, striking out seven Beavers in an 11-0 Westminster win.

Game two was a difficult one to swallow, as Blackburn carried a 1-0 lead to the seventh, but the Blue Jays scored twice to steal a 2-1 win.

Hughes had a hit for the Beavers, and Brooke Daniels struck out five and took a tough loss.

Blackburn is now 11-16, 2-10 in conference play.