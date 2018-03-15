Blackburn report

DALLAS (March 15, 2018) – Blackburn opened their Spring Break trip to Texas by losing a pair of baseball contests to the University of Dallas Sunday afternoon.

In game one, Blackburn dropped a 9-1 decision. Dallas led 2-0 after one inning then scored six runs in the fifth.

Blackburn’s run came in the sixth, driven in by Ryan Steen, scoring Walter Jarvis who had doubled.

Jonathan Stepp pitched five innings, allowing six hits and eight runs (six earned) with four walks and six strikeouts.

Seth Hanson homered and drove in three for Dallas.

Blackburn lost 7-5 in the nightcap. The Beavers had a 2-1 lead in the third and a 5-3 lead in the fifth, but Dallas scored twice in the fifth and twice more in the sixth.

Brandon Smith had a triple among his two hits and scored twice. Shane Lewis was two for four with an RBI and Jarvis had two hits and two RBIs.

Jarrett Sandlin took the loss, striking out five and allowing 11 hits and three earned runs over six innings.

Blackburn 10, Dallas 6

At Dallas, the Beavers salvaged a win on Monday, scoring four runs in the fifth and sixth innings to defeat University of Dallas.

Michael McDermand hit a home run and drove in two for Blackburn. Smith and Nate Bassett both had two hits and two runs scored. Brady Wilkinson scored twice.

Tyler Durand pitched six solid innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts.

Softball

Blackburn’s softball team trekked to Florida for Spring Break, and opened their week with a split of a pair of games on Sunday in Fort Myers, Fla.

Blackburn defeated SUNY Canton 5-0, scoring twice in the first, twice in the sixth and once in the seventh inning.

Jensen Ballinger pitched five shutout innings, striking out two. Brooke Daniels struck out five in two innings of relief.

Carlinville’s Baylee Hughes had a hit and run scored, along with two stolen bases, for Blackburn.

Lexi Yockey had a double, single and two runs. Hannah Goett had two RBIs.

Blackburn lost 6-3 later on Sunday to Nazareth.

Blackburn split a pair on Monday and are 6-3 on the season.

The Beavers edged Geneva 4-3 with a run in the bottom of the seventh, rallying from a 3-1 deficit.

Goett homered and Danielle Burnell had two hits and an RBI. Daniels got the win.

Blackburn lost 8-2 to Salem State. Hughes had three hits, Allison Howard and Burnell both went two for four for the Beavers.

On Tuesday morning, Blackburn defeated Curry College in Naples, Fla. by an 8-4 score.

Blackburn scored seven runs in the second inning to seize control.

Hughes finished 1 for 4 with a run and RBI. Yockey had two hits, a run and RBI. Goett homered, scored twice and drove in three runs. Howard also had two hits.

Halle Fransen got the win, striking out two in four innings.