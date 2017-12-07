The Blackburn Report

Men’s Basketball

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 7, 2017) – Blackburn’s men’s basketball team held off MacMurray in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener Wednesday night at Dawes Gymnasium on the Blackburn College campus.

The Beavers claimed an 88-82 win over the Highlanders of MacMurray.

Blackburn (3-1, 1-0) had a lead of 46-32 at the half and then held on in the second half as MacMurray outscored Blackburn 50-42 over the final 20 minutes.

The Beavers shot 54 percent from the field, 29 of 54, and were 12 of 25 from three-point range and 18 of 27 from the foul line.

Duncan King had a team-high 24 points to pace Blackburn, while Reed Rusten and Malcolm Scott each added 16. Jake Lochhead had 10 points and seven rebounds. Nigel Ferrell had six assists.

MacMurray got a game high 30 points from Brent Long on 12 of 16 shooting. The Highlanders were 29 of 56 from the field and 16 of 18 at the foul line.

Blackburn 81, Fontbonne 79

At St. Louis, the Beavers improved to 2-0 in conference play, defeating Fontbonne in comeback fashion Saturday, 81-79.

The Beavers (4-1, 2-0) trailed 38-32 at half but rallied with a 49-point second half.

Duncan King had 20 points on eight of 14 shooting for the Beavers. Malcom Scott had 18 points on eight of 10 shooting from the field and Reed Rusten added 13 points. Jamaya Wyatt had eight points and five rebounds and King had four steals.

Blackburn shot 48 percent from the field and nine of 21 from three-point range, along with 10 of 16 free throws.

Fontbonne (1-5, 0-2) was led by Kris McCann with 14 points.

Women’s Basketball

MacMurray 76, Blackburn 62

A career-high 26 points for Maria Cline was not enough Wednesday as the Beavers lost their conference opener.

Blackburn (1-4, 0-1) trailed 14-8 after one quarter, 39-23 at half and 62-40 through three quarters.

Cline made eight of 13 from the field, including four three-point makes and six of eight free throws. She added five rebounds.

Gariel Pierce had seven rebounds for the Beavers. Blackburn was 19 of 58 from the field and 19 of 33 at the foul line for the game. Mt. Olive’s Brianna Henke had two points and a rebound with one assist for Blackburn.

MacMurray got 19 points from Liz Kruemmelbein, as the Highlanders shot 25 of 56 from the field and 20 of 25 at the foul line.

Each team had 20 turnovers.

Fontbonne 88, Blackburn 60

At St. Louis, Fontbonne opened a double-figure lead early and coasted to victory in SILAC action Saturday.

Fontbonne led 28-13 after a quarter, 53-26 at the half and 67-43 through three quarters.

Elisabeth Johnston had 12 points on six of eight shooting to lead the Beavers (1-5, 0-2). Kate Smith added 11 points and Brianna Henke of Mt. Olive made both of her shots from the field and a pair of free throws for six points.

Blackburn shot 34 percent from the field and seven of 10 from the foul line with 25 turnovers.

Paige Black had 20 points and five steals for Fontbonne.