The Blackburn Report

Women’s Basketball

CARLINVILLE (Nov. 23, 2017) – Blackburn’s women’s basketball team, under new head coach Jim Chandler, opened the season at home Wednesday by defeating Robert Morris-Springfield 61-46.

The Beavers held the guests to 25 percent shooting for the game, and allowed just one three-pointer in 14 attempts.

Blackburn took a lead of 21-18 after one quarter and 29-26 lead to intermission.

Gradually in the second half, the Beavers pulled away, leading 45-37 after three quarters.

Kate Smith made five three-point baskets in nine attempts and made six of 11 field goals overall, scoring a team-high 18 points. Savannah Kruse added 14 and Mt. Olive native Breanna Henke made all three of her field goal attempts for seven points.

Carlinville’s Olivia Olroyd did not score in seven minutes of action.

Blackburn shot 33 percent from the field (20-61) and 57 percent from the foul line (16-28) while making five of 22 three-point attempts.

Gariel Pierce had 15 rebounds, seven offensive for Blackburn. Smith added five steals.

Robert Morris-Springfield (1-3) was led by E’Lexus Murrell with 23 points, including 10 of 19 free throws, and nine rebounds with five steals.

Concordia-Chic. 94, Blackburn 58

At Blackburn, the Beavers were outscored 35-14 in the pivotal third quarter Thursday of a home loss to Concordia-Chicago.

The visitors shot 58 percent for the game and 61 percent in the second half.

Blackburn (1-1) trailed 25-20 after a quarter and 42-35 at the half.

Blackburn was led by Pierce with 13 points on five of seven shooting. Kruse made eight of 10 free throws for 12 points and Smith had 12 points. Maria Cline had eight rebounds.

Henke had two points and two rebounds, while Olroyd played 10 minutes and did not score in the contest.

Blackburn was 19 of 61 from the field and 20-27 from the foul line, missing all 12 three-point attempts with 31 turnovers.

Concordia was led by Sophia Leon with 21 points off the bench.

St. Mary-Woods 82, Blackburn 72

At St. Mary of the Woods, Ind., the Beavers led at the half, but a third quarter downfall led to a loss.

Blackburn led 25-16 after a quarter and 37-29 at half, but were outscored 28-13 in the third quarter.

Pierce had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Beavers (1-2), while Kruse had 12 points and Lauryn Jackson 11 points. Olroyd had her first collegiate points with a basket and also had an assist.

Henke had six points on three of four shooting, with three rebounds and an assist.

Tara Parmer had 27 points, nine rebounds and four assists for St. Mary-Woods (2-1).

Men’s Basketball

Blackburn 61, North Park 59

At Chicago, the Beaver men opened the season with a comeback win over host North Park at the North Park tournament Friday afternoon.

Blackburn (1-0) held the hosts to just 27 percent shooting in the second half, overcoming a 40-27 halftime deficit.

The Beavers outscored North Park 34-19 in the second half to grab the season-opening win.

Karson Hayes had 15 points, hitting a pair of threes for Blackburn. Nigel Ferrell added 13 points. The Beavers were 22 of 56 from the field and 12 of 20 at the foul line with 19 turnovers.

Billy Kirby had 13 points and Colin Lake 11 for North Park.

Gustavus Adolphis 85, Blackburn 73

Saturday’s tournament game had the Gustavus Adolphus squad pulling away to beat the Beavers, shooting 53 percent from the field for the game.

Blackburn trailed 44-39 at halftime.

The Beavers got 16 points each from Hayes and Duncan King and Jake Lochhead added 10 points.

Blackburn shot 42 percent from the field and 70 percent at the foul line in the contest.

Kelsey Thomas had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Gustavus Adolphus (1-1).