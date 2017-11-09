The Blackburn Report

CARLINVILLE (Nov. 9, 2017) – Blackburn volleyball team made considerable progress this season, ending with two straight wins and a 9-19 overall record.

The Beavers downed visiting Harris-Stowe Wednesday night in a non-conference contest at the Beaver Dome, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15.

Blackburn also finished 5-13 in the SLIAC conference. Harris-Stowe is 4-13 on the season.

Shelsie Timmermeier had nine kills for the Beavers, while Kaitlyn Weigland and Kendall Knop both had six kills.

Jensen Ballinger added 13 assists, Knop had 11 digs and Alexis Dick had 10 digs.

Mt. Olive’s Breanna Henke wrapped up her freshman year with one kill and one dig.