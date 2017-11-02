The Blackburn Report

CARLINVILLE (Nov. 2, 2017) – Blackburn volleyball continued its fine play late in the season, knocking off conference rival Eureka on Friday night at Dawes Gymnasium.

The Beavers won the first game 25-19, then lost the next two 10-25, and 14-25.

Blackburn forced a fifth game with a 25-23 win, then edged Eureka 15-12 in the tie-breaking game.

The Beavers improve to 8-19, 5-13 in the conference; Eureka is 7-17, 6-11.

Kendall Knop had 12 kills and 30 digs for the Beavers, while Jensen Ballinger added 15 assists and 13 digs. Shelsie Timmermeier had 10 kills and three blocks. Kaitlyn Wiegand had nine kills. Mt. Olive native Breanna Henke had three kills and five digs, along with a solo block.

Anna Crank had 19 kills and 10 digs for Eureka. Heather Robinson added 13 kills, and McKenna Cleer had 22 digs. Sara Worrell finished with 28 assists.

Men’s Soccer

Greenville 2, Blackburn 1

Saturday’s home contest had Greenville scoring two first half goals and holding off the Beavers.

Blackburn slipped to 6-11-1 with the loss.

Edgar Bueno and Adam Jones scored 20 minutes apart in the first half for Greenville (9-11).

Steven Cowles scored at 72:33 for the Beavers in the second half.

Blackburn held a 21-13 edge in shots, with Alex Hammerlinck making three saves in goal.

Women’s soccer

Greenville 6, Blackburn 0

At Blackburn, Kate Arthur had four goals and Breanna Thomas and Suzi Conner also scored as Greenville defeated Blackburn.

Dani Pearce had two assists for Greenville, which had a 22-3 edge in shots. Maya March had all three shots for Blackburn (4-13-1, 2-6).