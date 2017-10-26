The Blackburn Report

Men’s soccer

Blackburn 2, Spalding 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Oct. 26, 2017) – James Kiwanuka’s goal, assisted by Jordan Allen, with 11:13 left in regulation was the difference as Blackburn edged Spalding 2-1 Wednesday at Louisville, Ky.

The Beavers improved to 4-10-1, 1-5 in the SLIAC. Spalding is 6-8, 3-3 in conference play.

Blackburn led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Brendan Schrage, assisted by Lucas Rinderer. Spalding tied it 1-1 at 56:25 on a goal by Kornell Hilliard, unassisted.

Despite being outshot 16-6, Alex Hammerlinck made four saves in goal and the Beavers held on for the 2-1 win.

Blackburn 6, Eureka 0

At Eureka, the Beavers improved to 5-10-1, 2-5 in the conference, with a second straight win.

Zeek Jackson scored twice, while Bobby Nash, Lucas Rinderer, Brendan Schrage and Prince Balaba added goals for Blackburn, which led 2-0 at half.

Blackburn held a 44-7 edge in shots on goal. Alex Hammerlinck and Austin Presley teamed for the shutout.

Women’s soccer

Spalding 5, Blackburn 0

Also at Louisville, the Beaver women lost to Spalding in a 5-0 decision.

Spalding (8-5, 5-1) led 2-0 at the half on goals by Baylee Tabler and Kelsie Huffman, assisted by Tabler.

Huffman, Tabler and Hannah Sullivan had second half goals.

Maria Cline made 15 saves for Blackburn, which was outshot 37-2 as they fell to 3-12, 1-5 in the conference loop.

Blackburn 7, Eureka 0

At Eureka, the Beavers shutout Eureka on Saturday behind six first-half goals.

Blackburn (4-12, 2-5) got three goals from Christin Miller in the first 22:15 of the match. Makayla Ewing, Whitney Chesser, Maya March and Maria Cline also scored for the Beavers, which got two assists from Jasmine Tillman.

Blackburn held a 35-2 edge in shots on goal. Cline and Elisabeth Johnston teamed for the shutout.

Volleyball

Illinois College 3, Blackburn 0

At Jacksonville, the Beavers lost a volleyball non-conference affair Wednesday at Illinois College, 25-18, 25-10, 25-23.

Elizabeth Ganley had 36 assists and 14 digs, while Maddie Ramsey had 12 kills and Ali Pankey 11 kills for Illinois College (10-13).

Blackburn was led by Alexis Dick with 13 digs and Kendall Knop had six kills and 12 digs. Shelsie Timmermeier added six kills and Jensen Ballinger had nine assists for the Beavers (7-18)