Blackburn report

FULTON, Mo. (Oct. 5, 2017) – Blackburn was defeated on the volleyball court Wednesday evening by Westminster, Mo. 25-12, 25-11, 25-8 in SLIAC action.

Blackburn is 4-10, 2-6, while Westminster improved to 6-8, 5-1.

Kaitlyn Wiegand had a team-high five kills for the Beavers, while Jensen Ballinger added six assists. Alexis Dick had nine digs. Mt. Olive’s Brianna Henke added a dig.

Teresa Becker had 22 assists and Natalie Needy nine kills for Westminster.

MacMurray def. Blackburn

Saturday, the Beavers lost in five to MacMurray 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 10-15.

Wiegand had 17 kills; Kendall Knop added 14 and Shelsie Timmermeier had 11.

Henke had three kills and two ace serves, along with two solo blocks.

Olivia Wall had 25 kills and 25 digs and Alexis Moore had 30 digs for the MacMurray squad.

Webster def. Blackburn

The Beavers also lost on Saturday to Webster 20-25, 12-25, 11-25, slipping to 4-12, 2-8 in conference play.

Wiegand had 10 kills; Jensen Ballinger added 15 assists and 13 digs and Knop had nine kills. Henke finished with two kills.

Men’s Soccer

Blackburn College erupted for 13 goals Wednesday in a 13-1 win over Fairhaven Baptist at home.

The Beavers had a 58-1 edge in shots on goal. Diego Chavez had a goal for Fairview, its only shot of the goal.

That made it 3-1 as the Beavers already had goals by Lucas Rinderer, Jordan Allen and Luke Sims at that point.

Blackburn led 6-1 at the half.

Allen scored three goals for Blackburn, and Reed Gwillim added two goals and two assists. Brendan Schrage had two assists, as did Zeke Jackson.

Westminster 4, Blackburn 1

Alex Escamilla scored unassisted in the second half for Blackburn on Saturday, but the Beavers lost a 4-1 decision at home.

Alex Hammerlinck made three saves. Westminster held a 12-5 edge in shots.

Women’s Soccer

Blackburn lost to Westminster at home Saturday in a conference contest, 6-0.

Paige Townsend scored three goals and added two assists, and Gracie Koonce scored twice for Westminister, which outshot Blackburn 24-0.

Maria Cline made seven saves in goal for Blackburn (2-8).