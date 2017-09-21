The Blackburn report

Volleyball

ST. LOUIS (Sept. 21, 2017) – Webster University defeated Blackburn 25-23, 25-19, 25-10 Wednesday in an SLIAC contest at Grant Gymnasium in St. Louis.

The Beavers (3-6, 1-3) were led by four players with five kills each – Shelsie Timmermeier, Kaitlyn Wiegand, Delanie Castro and Kendall Knop.

Jensen Ballinger added 12 assists and Knop had 14 digs. Alexis McMath had three assisted blocks.

Webster got eight kills from Samantha Kruse and 18 assists from Ashley Robinson

Pharmacy def. Blackburn

On Thursday at Dawes Gymnasium, the Beavers dropped a home contest to St. Louis Pharmacy 12-25, 25-19, 20-25, 19-25. They are 3-7 on the season.

Wiegand had 15 kills, while Knop had 13 kills and 25 digs. Annika Ochs added 13 digs, while Ballinger had 15 assists and Kendall Burleyson had 14 assists.

Mt. Olive’s Breanna Henke had a kill, an assist and an ace serve, along with a dig for Blackburn.

Pharmacy got 17 kills from Cassidy Reno, and 34 assists and 18 digs from Kacie Kinnikin.

Greenville def. Blackburn

At Greenville, the Beavers lost a SLIAC game Saturday by 25-17, 25-19, 25-15 scores to the Panthers.

Timmermeier had eight kills, while Ballinger added 12 assists.

The Beavers bounced back by beating Iowa Wesleyan later on Saturday in three, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22. They are now 4-8, 2-4 in the conference.

Knop had 12 kills, three aces and 13 digs, while Burleyson added 15 assists and Ballinger 13 assists. Ochs had 12 digs and three ace serves.

Men’s Soccer

Blackburn lost a 3-0 decision at home to Illinois College Wednesday in men’s soccer action.

Illinois College scored at 21:01 by Brady O’Connell, and Brock Ziegemeier scored twice in a four-minute stretch late in the second half.

Illinois College had a 13-11 edge in shots. Alex Hammerlinck had five saves in goal for Blackburn (0-5-1).

Blackburn 2, STL Pharmacy 0

At Blackburn, the Beavers picked up a 2-0 home win on Saturday against St. Louis Pharmacy.

Jordan Allen scored unassisted at 55:14 and Zeke Jackson added a goal, assisted by Reed Gwillim, in the win.

Hammerlinck had four saves in goal and the Beavers had a 17-8 edge in shots.

Women’s Soccer

Blackburn 2, Rockford 1

At Rockford, the Beaver ladies also recorded their first win, a 2-1 decision at Rockford University on Saturday.

Jasmine Tillman scored unassisted at 6:56 to give the Beavers the lead. But Rockford tied it up at 22:07.

In the second half, Maya March scored, assisted by Christin Miller, at 50:35 on a shot into the top right corner.

Maria Cline made 11 saves for Blackburn in getting the win. Rockford held a 24-15 edge in shots, including 15-6 in the second half.