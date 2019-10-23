Blackburn president resigns

Provost John

McCluskey to

become temporary

interim president

For the second time in about 15 months, Blackburn College will be conducting a search for another president.

Dr. Julie Murray-Jensen, who served as the school’s 17th president, tendered her resignation to the Board of Trustees earlier this week.

Provost John McClusky will become the temporary interim president. Dr. Murray-Jensen will serve through Dec. 19.

Mike Smiley, chairman of the Blackburn College Board of Trustees, said that a search committee for the next president would be formed, and that the search could take up to a year.

“As a small work college, and the only one with a student-managed work program, we offer exceptional opportunities and have unique challenges,” Smiley said. “Dr. Murray-Jensen has been instrumental in helping us to identify various avenues for growth, and we are thankful for her service.”

Murray-Jensen declined an interview request but did provide a statement regarding her time at the college.

“I am very proud of the work that many of us accomplished at Blackburn College during my tenure. It is a challenging time in higher education, but Blackburn is a special place and will move forward with a positive transition and the support of our Board of Trustees and Interim President. I’m honored to have served here and wish the community and college great success in the future.”

“We all care about the success of our students and the institution, and that through the transition of me resigning my post we are all committing to moving forward,” she said. “That is about as true as true can be. It is unfortunate that I’m leaving, at the same time it is what it is, and we’re committed to moving forward.”

Her tenure, which lasted only nine months, includes the building of the college’s solar array on the northwest portion of the Carlinville campus. The project was completed over the summer and went live in mid-September.

Smiley, in an email response said Murray-Jensen’s comments in May which led to an investigation into whether or not her remarks were discriminatory, was not connected to her stepping down.

“Her resignation had nothing to do with it,” Smiley said.

Following the investigation and a finding of no fault in the spring by an independent law firm, the faculty conveyed some concerns and did deliver a vote of no confidence, Smiley noted.

“This was a confidential meeting and I don’t have any further details,” Smiley said.

In addition, Smiley said the president was not forced out by the board of trustees.

“Dr. Murray-Jensen made the decision to resign,” he added.

Murray-Jensen joined Blackburn College in January 2019 after serving in various administrative roles in higher education over the last 25 years. She was inaugurated as Blackburn College’s 17th president Feb. 16.

Murray-Jensen replaced John Comerford, who announced his decision to leave the Blackburn College president post in April 2018 and stayed on until June 30 of that year.

McCluskey, the institution’s provost, is next in line to the president and Smiley said McCluskey was the “logical person to step in temporarily until we find an interim president.”

Smiley doesn’t envision changing the board of trustees’ search criteria.

“The process will be similar,” he said. “We will take our time to find the right person for the position.”

It is not known at this time who will be officially part of the next search committee.

“The exact people haven’t been identified, but we will have representatives from throughout the college and alumni,” Smiley said.

Murray-Jensen was selected among nearly 80 candidates during the previous president search.

Smiley didn’t say if any specific individuals have been targeted for the upcoming opening.

“The interview process is confidential to protect applicants,” Smiley said.

Smiley also did not disclose whether or not Murray-Jensen has employment plans elsewhere after Dec. 19.

“While we always hope to make progress with our strategic initiatives, students are the first priority for the board, faculty and staff as the semester winds down,” Smiley said.

Smiley was unable to go into any detail on a potential severance package for Murray-Jensen.

“We cannot discuss confidential personnel information,” Smiley said.