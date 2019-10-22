Blackburn president resigns; will serve until Dec. 19

The resignation of Blackburn College President Dr. Julie Murray-Jensen was announced Monday evening.

The college’s board of trustees will start the process of finding a replacement soon.

Murray-Jensen, contacted via e-mail Tuesday morning, said she was unavailable for interviews but did provide the following statement.

“I am very proud of the work that many of us accomplished at Blackburn College during my tenure,” said Dr. Julie Murray-Jensen. “It is a challenging time in higher education, but Blackburn is a special place and will move forward with a positive transition and the support of our Board of Trustees and Interim President. I’m honored to have served here and wish the community and college great success in the future.”

The following statement is from the Blackburn public relations department Monday evening.

Blackburn College, one of only nine work colleges in the nation, announced that Dr. Julie Murray-Jensen has resigned as president. Provost John McClusky will become the temporary interim president. Dr. Murray-Jensen will serve through December 19.

Mike Smiley, chairman of the Blackburn College Board of Trustees, said that a search committee for the next president would be formed, and that the search could take up to a year.

“As a small work college, and the only one with a student-managed Work Program, we offer exceptional opportunities and have unique challenges,” said Smiley. “Dr. Murray-Jensen has been instrumental in helping us to identify various avenues for growth, and we are thankful for her service.”

Dr. Murray-Jensen is just the 17th president in Blackburn College’s 182-year history. She joined Blackburn College in January 2019 after serving in various administrative roles in higher education over the last 25 years.