Blackburn to offer assistance for MacMurray students

In late March, MacMurray College announced the institution would close and will cease enrollments at the end of the spring semester. In an effort to support MacMurray students as they complete their degree during this challenging transition, Blackburn College will offer new financial aid and academic transfer plans to create an efficient and cost-effective pathway to graduation for impacted MacMurray students at Blackburn.

Blackburn College will offer the “MacMurray Promise” scholarships to current MacMurray students. Students who meet admission requirements, participate in Blackburn’s nationally recognized Work Program, and begin full-time classes by February 2021 will be eligible for the new financial assistance. The grant, when combined with Blackburn’s Tuition Work Credit, will award transfer and Teach Out students a total of $18,000 toward their educational goals.

As part of an agreement between the institutions, Blackburn is offering MacMurray students in select majors and with at least 75 credit hours the opportunity to complete their degree based on MacMurray degree requirements. Detailed degree completion “articulation” agreements have been developed for students with fewer than 75 hours, ensuring no loss of credit towards their degree. Once applicants have submitted their official transcripts, Blackburn College will produce individualized completion plans to help students earn their degrees as soon as possible.

“The Blackburn community is saddened by the news that MacMurray College will be closing,” said Blackburn College Interim President Dr. John McClusky. “This is a loss for the state as well as the higher education community. We particularly recognize the severe impact on current students and pledge to work with each MacMurray student individually so that they can still earn their degree on time. We share our sympathy and want the MacMurray campus to know that our doors are open to them.”

Those interested in the financial aid and academic transfer plans offered by Blackburn College can learn more and schedule a virtual visit at blackburn.edu/macmurray.

LLCC virtual information sessions

Lincoln Land Community College will hold a virtual information sessions for MacMurray College students.

The virtual session will take place Thursday, April 9 from 7-8 p.m. at https://zoom.us/j/301465826. No pre-registration is necessary.

Led by Keri Mason, director of LLCC-Jacksonville, the sessions will include an introduction/overview of LLCC and information on programs, degrees and certificates, costs, financial aid and scholarships. MacMurray students may ask questions and schedule appointments for individual meetings. LLCC success coaches, financial aid staff and a representative of the LLCC nursing program will also participate.

LLCC is offering in-district tuition rates to MacMurray students of $131.50 per credit hour for summer term and $133.00 per credit hour for the fall semester, regardless of their home addresses. (Some LLCC programs have variable tuition rates.)

LLCC has a special webpage with information for MacMurray students at www.llcc.edu/mac2llcc. Students may also email Mac2LLCC@llcc.edu, call 217-786-9600 or text 217-387-3342 for more information.