Blackburn Names Jimenez Head Volleyball Coach

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 30 2018) – Blackburn College has named Carlos Jimenez as the new gead volleyball coach.

Jimenez comes to Blackburn with a wealth of collegiate, international and teaching experience. Most recently, Jimenez was the head men’s volleyball and assistant women’s volleyball coach at Wilson College in Chambersburg, Penn..

“We are very excited to be hiring a coach with such an extensive and experienced Volleyball background,” said Blackburn Athletic Director John Malin. “Carlos brings to Blackburn such a diverse amount of experience that will be rewarding for our players,.”

Before his stint at Wilson, he served for 14 years at the tour director for the EVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour. In that role, Jimenez coordinated regional beach volleyball events while securing sponsorship nationally and regionally for the tour.

Jimenez played professionally for the U.S.S.A. Volleyball Club in Saint Andre, France in 2001- 2002.

Jimenez served as a collegiate club coach in Washington state after serving as an assistant at Seattle University. Prior to that time, Jimenez was involved instructing and coaching volleyball in Colombia.

Jimenez is a 2000 graduate of Western Washington University in Bellingham, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in fitness and exercise science. He earned an associate’s degree in humanities at Seattle Central Community College. Jimenez also holds multiple volleyball coaching accreditations.

Blackburn has also hired Brooksana McKinney as the assistant volleyball coach.

McKinney is a 2018 graduate of MacMurray College where she played setter.

Prior to MacMurray, the native of Park Hills, Mo. played setter and defensive specialist at Lincoln Land Community College where the team finished second in the nation at the NJCAA Divison II Championships.

McKinney has been the head coach of the Capital Area Volleyball Club from Springfield for the past three years.

Jimenez

McKinney