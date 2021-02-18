Blackburn names Dr. Steven Lambert vice president for inclusive enrollment

Blackburn names Dr. Steven Lambert vice president for
Blackburn College has named
Dr. Steven Lambert vice president
for Inclusive Enrollment. This renewed
role will provide leadership
for the College’s strategic admissions
and recruitment planning and
implementation, oversee the development
of the annual financial aid
packaging plan, as well as support
the College’s student retention and
student success efforts.
Dr. Lambert joins Blackburn
from New Jersey City University
(NJCU) where he served as Assistant
Director of University Admissions.
Prior to NJCU, he served as
Director of Undergraduate Admissions
at Georgian Court University.
“Blackburn features a powerful
liberal arts curriculum matched
with the only student-led Work Program
in the world and strong athletic
and co-curricular programs,”
said President Mark L. Biermann.
“We are absolutely committed to
ensuring every individual that steps
foot on our campus is embraced,
welcomed, and supported. Blackburn
is uniquely positioned to address
systemic issues of inequality
in a powerful way, and Dr. Lambert
will assist us in doing so.”
Read the rest of the story in this week’s Macoupin County Enquirer Democrat. 2-18-2021