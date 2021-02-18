Blackburn names Dr. Steven Lambert vice president for inclusive enrollment

Blackburn names Dr. Steven Lambert vice president for

Blackburn College has named

Dr. Steven Lambert vice president

for Inclusive Enrollment. This renewed

role will provide leadership

for the College’s strategic admissions

and recruitment planning and

implementation, oversee the development

of the annual financial aid

packaging plan, as well as support

the College’s student retention and

student success efforts.

Dr. Lambert joins Blackburn

from New Jersey City University

(NJCU) where he served as Assistant

Director of University Admissions.

Prior to NJCU, he served as

Director of Undergraduate Admissions

at Georgian Court University.

“Blackburn features a powerful

liberal arts curriculum matched

with the only student-led Work Program

in the world and strong athletic

and co-curricular programs,”

said President Mark L. Biermann.

“We are absolutely committed to

ensuring every individual that steps

foot on our campus is embraced,

welcomed, and supported. Blackburn

is uniquely positioned to address

systemic issues of inequality

in a powerful way, and Dr. Lambert

will assist us in doing so.”

Read the rest of the story in this week’s Macoupin County Enquirer Democrat. 2-18-2021