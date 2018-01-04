Blackburn men third in tournament

DE PERE, Wisc. (Jan. 4, 2018) – Blackburn men’s basketball team split a pair of games to finish third at the St. Norbert College tournament last weekend in De Pere, Wisc.

Friday night, the Beavers took on the hosts and dropped a 65-52 decision to St. Norbert.

St. Norbert built a 32-23 halftime lead.

Karson Hayes and Duncan King each had 12 points. King added six rebounds and three assists. Nigel Ferrell added four assists.

St. Norbert got 15 points and 10 rebounds form Joe Lemon.

On Saturday, Blackburn (6-4) won by 30 over Finlandia, by a 100-70 score.

Blackburn led 51-36 at the half en route to victory, shooting 51 percent from the field and committing just 11 turnovers.

Six Beavers scored in double figures, led by Reed Rusten with 18; Hayes with 17 and Ferrell with 16. King added 14; Jamaya Wyatt 11 and Jordan Clay had 10 points.