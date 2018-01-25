Blackburn men pick up home win

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 25, 2018) – Blackburn returned home Wednesday and recorded a 65-57 victory over Westminster’s Blue Jays in an SLIAC contest.

Both teams are 9-7, 5-4 in the conference.

Blackburn built a 31-23 lead at halftime and won by that same margin as each team scored 34 points in the second half.

The Beavers held a 41-29 rebounding edge, while making 24 of 57 from the field and 10 of 13 free throws. They made seven of 27 from beyond the three-point line.

Duncan King had 17 points and four assists; Malcolm Scott added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Karson Hayes had 13 points for Blackburn.

Westminster was led by Stu Hollandsworth with 18 points. The Jays made 20 of 54 from the field and 14 of 22 at the foul line.

MacMurray 81, Blackburn 75

At Jacksonville, the Highlanders overcame a three-point halftime deficit to beat the Beavers Saturday.

MacMurray outscored Blackburn 47-38 in the second half.

The Beavers were led by Scott with 19 points and nine rebounds. Reed Rusten had 15 points, while King and Jamaya Wyatt had 10 points each.

Blackburn shot 28 of 63 from the field and 13 of 17 at the foul line, with 16 turnovers.

MacMurray was led by Kendall Davis with 22 points and Brent Long added 15. The Highlanders were 29 of 58 from the field and 18 of 23 at the foul line with 13 turnovers.

Women

Blackburn came up short in their Wednesday night clash with Westminster, 76-65.

Blackburn (1-14, 0-8) trailed 15-6 after a quarter and 34-20 at half. The Beavers pulled within 48-41 heading to the fourth, but were outscored 28-24 in the fourth quarter.

Westminster had a 63-27 edge on the glass, with three recording double figures in rebounds.

Blackburn was led by Kate Smith with 18 points and Savannah Kruse added 12 points. Carlinville’s Olivia Olroyd hit a pair of free throws for two points with one assist, and Mt. Olive native Brianna Henke had two points and a rebound, along with two steals.

The Beavers were 24 of 62 from the field and 11 of 18 at the foul line.

Kendahl Adams had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Westminster, while Grace Archambault had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Makayla Jackson had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

MacMurray 81, Blackburn 75 ot

At Jacksonville, MacMurray earned an overtime win over the Beavers.

Blackburn led 24-15 after a quarter but the Highlanders regrouped and led 40-38 at halftime.

Blackburn took a lead of 56-54 heading to the fourth. It was 72-72 at the end of regulation.

The game featured 59 total fouls and 49 turnovers.

Maria Cline had 20 points and Kruse added 19 for Blackburn. Smith had 14 and Jenna Dudra 11. Olroyd finished with two points as she hit both of her free throws. Henke had five points on two field goals, and also had four rebounds.

Blackburn made 25 of 61 shots from the field and 26 of 36 free throws, with 27 turnovers.

Liz Kruemmelbein had 24 points for MacMurray. Shelby Fink and Aleysia Mason-Pavia had 20 points each. They made 27 of 53 shots from the field, 22 of 35 free throws with 22 turnovers.