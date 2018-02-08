Blackburn men pick up crucial wins

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa (Feb. 8, 2018) – At this point of the season, all victories are crucial ones for the Blackburn men’s basketball team.

The Beavers escaped Mt. Pleasant, Iowa Wednesday night with a 100-94 St. Louis Intercollegiate Conference overtime win over host Iowa Wesleyan in front of an announced crowd of 300.

Blackburn improved to 11-9, 7-6 in the conference. Iowa Wesleyan slipped to 4-16, 4-9. Blackburn lost at home to Iowa Wesleyan back in December.

It was the third overtime of the conference season for the Beavers, which trailed 45-42 at half but tied it 86-86 after regulation. The Beavers outscored IWU 14-8 in the extra session.

Reed Rusten scored 30 points to lead Blackburn, while Karson Hayes had 25; Duncan King had 14; and Malcolm Scott had 13 points and 16 rebounds.

The Beavers outrebounded Iowa Wesleyan 45-23, shot nearly 50 percent from the field (33 of 67) and made 22 of 29 free throws with 14 turnovers.

Blackburn overcame a 46-point night from Brock Butler of Iowa Wesleyan, who made 14 of 25 from the field and 13 of 14 free throws.

Blackburn 74, Principia 53

On Alumni Day at Blackburn College, a critical SLIAC contest with playoff implications for each side Saturday afternoon.

The Beavers have been unable to put any kind of winning streak together but got a second straight win for the first time in a month.

Blackburn led 34-15 at half in improving to 12-9, 8-6. They jumped ahead of Principia in the SLIAC standings, which is now 8-12, 7-7.

Nigel Ferrell had 13 points and five assists, while Jamaya Wyatt led the Beavers with 14 points. Hayes added 10 points.

Blackburn shot 50 percent from the field while limiting Principia to just 31.6 percent from the floor and forcing 20 turnovers.

Parker Davidson had 21 points and Trevaughn Goodman 10 for Principia.

Women

The Blackburn women had just one conference game this past week, traveling north to meet Iowa Wesleyan.

The Beavers nearly beat Iowa Wesleyan at home back in December, losing by two as a last-ditch three-pointer by the Beavers for the win spun out as time expired.

Blackburn led Wednesday 13-10 after a quarter, but lost a 62-48 decision.

Trailing 25-22 at half, Blackburn was outscored 26-16 in the pivotal third quarter.

Maria Cline had 10 points for Blackburn, and Gariel Pierce had 14 rebounds to lead the team. Mt. Olive native Breanna Henke had eight points on four of seven shooting from the field, recording two rebounds, one assist and one block.

The Beavers shot 18 of 63 from the field and seven of 10 at the foul line with 15 turnovers.

Iowa Wesleyan was led by Darby Massner with 17 points and 10 rebounds. IWU shot 25 of 61 from the field and 4 of 10 at the foul line with nine turnovers.

St. Mary Woods 95, Blackburn 87

At Carlinville, the Beavers stepped out of conference Monday, losing a hard-fought battle with St. Mary-Woods.

Blackburn (2-19) trailed 22-21 after a quarter, but took a 44-43 halftime lead. St. Mary-Woods (9-11) outscored Blackburn 52-43 in the second half.

The Beavers held a 64-37 rebounding edge but had 36 turnovers to 17 for St. Mary-Woods.

Cline had 17 points and 10 rebounds; and Pierce added 16 points and 17 rebounds to lead Blackburn. Jenna Dudra added 16 points; Savannah Kruse had 15; Henke had five points with three rebounds; and Carlinville native Olivia Olroyd had a rebound.

Blackburn was 35 of 77 from the field and 14 of 22 at the foul line.

St. Mary-Woods made 13 three-point field goals to just the Beavers’ three. Tara Parmer had 18 points and Delaney Kendall 14 as five scored in double figures. They made 35 of 85 from the field and 12 of 18 free throws.