Blackburn men outlast Greenville 117-108

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 11, 2018) – Greenville’s high-tempo offense and subsequent knack for the three-point shot got the best of them Saturday at Blackburn College.

The host Beavers overcame 30 turnovers to beat Greenville 117-108 in a pivotal early-season conference clash.

Blackburn improved to 7-5, 4-2, while Greenville slipped to 7-6, 4-2.

Blackburn held a 59-55 halftime lead and held on for the win.

Greenville attempted 65 three-point field goals in the game, making 18 of them, finishing 34 of 96 from the field for the game and 22 of 34 from the foul line.

The Beavers got strong contributions up and down the roster, with seven scoring in double figures.

Karson Hayes hit for 26 points, while Duncan King and Reed Rusten each netted 17. Nigel Ferrell had 15 points and Malcolm Scott had 14 with 12 rebounds. Jordan Clay added 12 points and Jamaya Wyatt had 10 points.

Blackburn made 37 of 74 shots from the field, 12 of 32 from three-point range and 31 of 47 free throws.

The Beavers outrebounded Greenville 56-42.

Greenville was led by Bary Nixon with 21 points and Johari Dix added 18.

Blackburn 91, Illinois College 82

The Beavers stepped out of conference Monday, rallying for a home win against Illinois College.

Blackburn (8-5) railed 46-39 at the half but put up 52 points in the second half while holding Illinois College to 36.

The Beavers shot 53 percent from the field at 34-64 and made 17 of 25 free throws.

King had 24 points, while Ferrell had 18 points. Hayes and Rusten had 12 points each.

Illinois College was led by Sean McDonald with 21 points.

Women’s basketball

Blackburn’s women’s basketball team stepped out of conference Wednesday, traveling to Concordia University of Chicago. The Beavers dropped an 89-51 decision.

Concordia led 23-10 after a quarter, 47-23 at half and 69-35 through three quarters.

Blackburn was led by Kate Smith who scored 18 points on four three-point makes. Savannah Kruse added 16 points for the Beavers (1-10 overall).

Carlinville native Olivia Olroyd scored five points, including a three-point make, for Blackburn. She added a steal in 15 minutes of work.

Concordia got 23 points from Taylor Jacobsen and 13 points and 12 rebounds from Crystal Corr, while Courtney Lofink had 13 assists.

The Beavers were 19 of 59 from the field and nine of 19 at the foul line with 26 turnovers.

Greenville 91, Blackburn 45

Greenville cruised to a Saturday afternoon win at Blackburn, staying unbeaten in conference play.

The Beavers (1-11, 0-5) trailed 24-13 after a quarter, 53-27 at the half and 75-31 through three quarters.

Blackburn was led by Jenna Dudra with 13 points. Olroyd and Mt. Olive’s Breanna Henke did not score in the game. Henke had a pair of rebounds.

The Beavers were 18 of 51 from the field and seven of 13 at the foul line with 28 turnovers.

Laura Goodnight and Naomi Johnson each had 16 for Greenville, which made 32 of 62 from the field and 19 of 24 free throws.