Blackburn men drop home contest

Blackburn’s men’s basketball team dropped a second straight tough contest and in doing so dropped out of the top four of the conference needed to participate in the season-ending tournament.

Blackburn (11-11, 8-7) now sits one game behind Webster with just three games left in the regular season. One of those was Saturday at Webster.

The 68-64 loss to Westminster on Wednesday at home was a game the Beavers led by 10 at the half but couldn’t hold on to get the key win.

Westminster outscored Blackburn 44-30 in the second half, erasing a 34-24 halftime deficit in the process.

Jake Maestranzi had 14 points, while Willie Orange had 14 points as well. Tommy Childs had nine points and five assists, while DeAndre Manuel had seven points and eight rebounds for Blackburn.

Westminster (16-6, 12-3) was led by Tanner Cochran with 14 points and Jimmy Villalobos had 13 points and seven rebounds. Carter Wands had six assists.

Women’s Basketball

In the women’s game Wednesday, Westminster gradually pulled away to beat Blackburn 69-44.

The Beavers trailed 14-11 after one quarter, 31-24 at half and 48-36 through three quarters.

Aleisha Stiltner had 10 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Beavers (1-18, 1-11). Maria Cline added eight points and 10 rebounds.

Mirrakohl Johnson had 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Andrea Zalis had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for Westminster (9-13, 7-7).

Blackburn men get big road win

Facing a team with an identical record, the Blackburn men’s basketball team was able to for at least a few days put some breathing room between them and Webster University in an attempt to make the SILAC postseason tournament.

Saturday at Webster University in St. Louis, Blackburn held on for a 65-60 win over the Gorlocks, improving to 12-11, 9-7 in the SILAC. With two games left, the Beavers don’t have much room for error if they want to be one of the top four teams left standing.

Blackburn got 13 points and five assists from Maestranzi, while Manuel had 10 points and nine rebounds. Reed Rusten finished with 10 points for the Beavers, which made 25 of 56 shots from the field and six of 12 at the foul line with 16 turnovers. Blackburn led 38-29 at the half.

Evan Milligan had 22 points and six boards for Webster (12-11, 8-8), which was 24 of 56 from the field and 11 of 16 at the foul line with 11 turnovers.

Women

The women’s team lost a 96-49 decision to Webster, as the Gorlocks led 24-6 after a quarter and 62-20 at the half.

Blackburn (1-19) was led by Stiltner with nine points. Raven Holmes and Candace Pollock had eight each. The Beavers were 12 of 44 shooting from the field, 22 of 25 at the foul line but had 37 turnovers.

Jade Sawyer had 17 points and Taylor Lucas 12 for Webster (17-5).