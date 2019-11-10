Blackburn to host Veterans Day Convocation

Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., Blackburn College and the American Legion Post 554 will honor United States military veterans at the annual Veterans Day Convocation in Clegg Chapel on the Blackburn College campus.

The convocation is open to Blackburn faculty, staff, students, and all members of the community.

This year’s convocation speaker is Logistics Support Senior Chief Michael G. Bartsch from Maryville. As a native of Madison County, senior Chief Bartsch, was raised in the Maryville and Collinsville area.

He enlisted into the Navy in 1991 via the Advanced Paygrade Program and reported to Naval Overseas Air Cargo Terminal A113 in Kansas City, Mo. to begin his Navy Reserve career. He attended Advanced Pay Grade Program in New Orleans and served in Korea, Thailand, Hawaii, Sicily and Bahrain.

He mobilized twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom: in 2003 with Mobile Inshore Undersea Warfare Unit 112 (Kuwait) and 2006 Naval Coastal Warfare Group-1 (Imperial Beach, Calif.).

Senior Chief Bartsch also had several ADSW tours, two tours with USTRANSCOM Reserve Affairs, and one with USTRANSCOM J5/4 Directorate. While at USTRANSCOM he served as Senior Enlisted Leader, Navy Element. He also served with the Presidential Inaugural Committee and the Department of Defense Warrior Games in Washington, D.C.

He is a graduate of the Senior Enlisted Academy (Non Resident Class No. 35), Navy Leadership Command Master Chief course, Blackburn College with a bachelor of arts degree in biology, and the University of Kansas with master’s degree (curriculum and instruction).

Senior Chief Bartsch’s personal awards include the Defense Meritorious Achievement Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two awards), Joint Service Achievement Medal and various unit decorations.

Reserve assignments include NOACT A113, MIUWU 112, USTRANSCOM, JTRU, FLC Yokosuka-Det STL.

A thank you lunch will be provided free of charge for veterans inside the Demuzio Campus Center following the convocation.

For more information, contact Nate Rush, Senior Director of Development and Planned Giving, at 217-854-5776 or email nathan.rush@blackburn.edu.