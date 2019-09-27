Blackburn to host ‘solarbration’ event

Solar panels from Blackburn’s new eight-acre solar farm. A celebration event is planned for Sept. 28 in the Jaenke Alumni Center.

A celebratory “Solarbration” event is planned to commemorate the completion of Blackburn College’s new eight-acre solar farm and the dawn of solar energy at Blackburn.

All community members and friends of the College are invited to attend.

Hosted by Blackburn President Julie Murray-Jensen, the Solarbration event will begin in the Jaenke Alumni Center at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, during Homecoming weekend. President Murray-Jensen will deliver a short presentation about the impact and importance of this exciting addition to the on-going sustainability initiative at the College. Following the presentation, guests will be taken to the solar farm at the north end of campus.

During this tour, the new soccer fields, Blackburn’s walnut grove and the campus bee hives will also be featured.

Blackburn will also be celebrating the collaboration with IL-Solar on this project. Regarding the partnership, President Murray-Jensen commented, “The Blackburn College partnership with IL-Solar has produced the largest campus solar farm in the state of Illinois and is a tremendous source of pride for the college and our community.”

No prior registration is required and the event is free and open to the public.