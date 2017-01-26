Blackburn hoops report

The scoreboard operator is always on high alert when Blackburn and Greenville Colleges get together for men’s basketball.

Wednesday night, the Beavers managed to score a season-high 124 points, only to lose by 10 to the high-flying Greenville College squad.

The first half was high scoring, but not in comparison to the second half.

Greenville built a slight lead at the half at 60-52, then outscored Blackburn 74-72 in the second half, improving to 12-3 overall, 6-2 in the SLIAC. Blackburn is 8-8, 5-4.

Another story was the rebounding, as Blackburn held a 77-52 edge on the glass. That included 35 offensive rebounds in the game for Blackburn alone.

Three Beavers had double-figure rebounds, led by DeAndre Manuel with 15, Willie Orange with 11 and Tommy Childs with 10.

Orange led the offense with 32 points, one of five Blackburn players in double figures. Chris Davis added 21 points; Childs had 19; Malcolm Scott 12 with nine rebounds and Jordan Clay had 10 points.

Blackburn turned the ball over 29 times, but made 39 of 96 from the field and 40 of 56 free throws.

There were a combined 72 fouls in the game and 103 free throws.

Six players scored in double figures for Greenville, led by Kenny Greene with 22 points and Elmo Smith with 21. The Panthers made 11 of 34 three-point shots, with five players making two each. They also made 45 of 101 shots from the field and 33 of 47 free throws.

Women

The Greenville women’s team defeated Blackburn 83-36 on Wednesday evening.

The Panthers enjoyed leads of 21-8, 47-21 and 68-25 at the quarter breaks.

Maria Cline finished with 11 points to lead the Beavers (0-14, 0-7), while Jordan Laczkowski added 10 points with three long range makes in six attempts. Brooke Meyer added eight points and four rebounds.

Daniele Burnell and Alexia Duncan both had five rebounds. Blackburn was 13 of 51 from the field and five of 13 at the foul line with 28 turnovers.

A total of 15 Panthers scored in the game, led by just one in double figures with Taylor Paulin scoring 15. Greenville made 32 of 65 shots and 11 of 13 free throws, while nailing eight of 24 three-point attempts. They had 14 turnovers.

Saturday

Blackburn traveled to Eureka on Saturday, where the men’s team lost a 101-83 decision to the Red Devils.

The Beavers (8-9, 5-5) trailed 45-44 at the half, but Eureka outscored them 56-39 in the second half to pull away.

Jake Maestranzi scored 17 points for Blackburn, Childs had 15 while Orange and Manuel added 14 points each.

Manuel added seven rebounds for Blackburn, which was 33 of 77 from the field, six of 21 from three-point range and 11 of 17 at the foul line with eight turnovers.

Sharpshooter Shea Feehan made all 16 free throw attempts and five of nine three-point hits for the Red Devils en route to a 39-point performance. He also had 12 rebounds. Kendall Davis added 24 and Alex Wiegland 17 for Eureka.

The Red Devils made 34 of 59 shots from the field, eight of 21 from three-point range and 25 of 29 free throws.

Women

Eureka pulled away early from Blackburn Saturday afternoon in an 84-32 victory over the Beavers.

Blackburn fell to 0-15, 0-8 in the conference. Eureka led 20-6 after one quarter, 40-13 at half and 68-20 through three quarters.

Blackburn made 11 of 53 from the field, but just one of 15 from three-point range and just nine of 19 from the foul line with 21 turnovers.

Meyer and Duncan had seven points each for Blackburn. Jordan Wood had five rebounds.

Hayley Reneau scored 19 points to lead five double-figure scorers for the Red Devils. Ashley Harfst added 16. Kerrigan Dura had 10 assists and Abigail Hilton had 10 rebounds.