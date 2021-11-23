Blackburn holds 50th annual Madrigal Feast

By Erin Sanson

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

Blackburn College was transformed over the weekend of Friday Nov. 19 in honor of its annual Madrigal Feast. A madrigal feast is a renaissance style dinner theater, including a royal court and court jester. “For one weekend every year, Blackburn is transformed into a candlelit world of castles, knights, royalty, music, and revelry.”

The 2021 event marked the 50th anniversary of the start of the Madrigal Feast at Blackburn College. The typical feast was not available this year, though the show was performed as a live event. This was the first year since 2019 that the feast was held in person, as it was a virtual event in 2020. Instead of the traditional feast, everyone in the audience received a treat bag at the end of the performance.

The show was put on by the Blackburn College Department of Music and Theatre at Bothwell Auditorium. The event included speeches, singing, and several skits, directed by Tim Conner, a senior at Blackburn, majoring in Theatre.

Dr. Joseph Welch, a professor of music at Blackburn and the director of the event said in an earlier statement about the event, “The Madrigal Dinner is a celebration of Renaissance music and ushers in the holiday season.”