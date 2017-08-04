Blackburn guard named to honors court

CARLINVILLE, Ill., Aug. 3, 2017 — Blackburn College senior guard Jake Lochhead was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court.

In order to make the Honors Court, a player must be of junior or senior standing and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher.

Lochhead, a senior from Chester, played in all 25 games for the Beavers this past season. Lochhead averaged 3.76 points per game, scoring a season high 11 points in an 82-67 win over Cornell College.

Lochhead is majoring in biology/pre-med and is also a pitcher on the Blackburn College Baseball Team.