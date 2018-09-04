Blackburn gets new Cross Country coaches

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 30 2018) – Austin Kirby has been named the Men’s Cross Country Head Coach at Blackburn College.

Kirby is a 2017 Blackburn graduate with a degree in sport management. Kirby also serves as the assistant men’s basketball coach. The Lincoln, Illinois native has been instrumental in the men’s basketball program’s recent success as he has served in many key roles. The Beavers made the conference tournament for the first time since 2006, and the team had the most wins since the 2004-05 season. The two previous seasons, Kirby served as one of the student-assistants for the program. In that role he was responsible for travel, practice preparation, Head JV Coach, film breakdown, scouting, and several other key components to the program.

Kirby is serving as the Head JV Coach for the 2ndconsecutive season for the men’s basketball program. Kirby is the grandson of IBCA Hall of Famer Neil Alexander who is the Head Coach at Lincoln High School in Lincoln, Illinois.

Blackburn College has named Brittney Zipprich as their new women’s cross country coach. Zipprich will also serve as an assistant women’s basketball coach. Zipprich is a 2018 graduate of Webster University where she was a four-year member of the women’s basketball team there. A native of Bethalto, Illinois, Zipprich has worked basketball camps the past few summers. Zipprich graduated with a bachelor of arts in educational studies at Webster. While at Webster, Zipprich was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“We are very excited to have Brittney join the athletic department,” said Blackburn Athletic Director John Malin. “She brings a strong knowledge of the conference having played in the league.”