Blackburn falters on diamonds

ELSAH (April 12, 2018) – Blackburn’s softball team lost a pair at Principia College in Elsah on Thursday evening.

Principia had been winless but swept the Beavers 5-1 and 8-4.

In the first game, Principia scored four runs in the second en route to the win.

Baylee Hughes of Carlinville started on the mound, pitching four innings, striking out three but taking the loss.

Hughes had a double and run scored offensively for Blackburn, while Allison Howard had two hits.

In the second game, Principia led 5-0 after three and 7-1 after four innings en route to the sweep.

Halle Fransen took the loss, striking out four.

Hughes had a single, double and RBI. Abby Frerichs had a double and two singles and Fransen had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Blackburn is 9-10, 0-4 in the SLIAC.

Fontbonne 11, Blackburn 3

At St. Ann, Mo., the Beavers lost a pair of games Sunday to Fontbonne on the road.

Game one had the Beavers ahead 3-0 after a half inning, but Fontbonne got eight runs over the next two innings to take control.

Fransen had two RBIs and Frerichs had two hits for Blackburn. Hughes had a single and run scored and Lexi Yockey had two hits.

In the second game, Hughes got the start but suffered a 5-2 loss to Fontbonne.

A three-run third inning was key in the game. Hughes struck out one but took the loss. Hughes also had a single in the contest.

Baseball

Blackburn headed to Fulton, Mo. on Thursday for a doubheader with Westminster.

The Beavers had a pair of leads in the game but couldn’t hold on in game one, a 15-7 Westminster win.

Westminster scored 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a 6-5 deficit.

Blackburn led 3-0 in the third until a five-run uprise by Westminster.

Blackburn scored three in the top of the sixth to briefly go ahead again at 6-5.

The Beavers hit four home runs, with Steven Diaz hitting two of them while driving in five runs. Nate Bassett and Walter Jarvis also homered for Blackburn.

Shane Lewis, Bassett, Jarvis and Diaz all had two hits.

In game two, Blackburn led 2-0 early, but 12 unanswered runs from the second through fifth innings proved the downfall for the Beavers in a 14-4 loss.

Diaz had three more hits for Blackburn, and Michael McDermand had two hits. Brady Wilkerson drove in two runs.

MacMurray 10, Blackburn 1

At Carlinville, the Highlanders scored eight runs in the seventh to break away for a win in a SLIAC contest Saturday.

Tyler Durand took the loss for Blackburn, striking out three over six and two-third innings. Ryan Steen had an RBI for the Beavers.

In the second game Saturday, MacMurray won a 14-1 decision from Blackburn.

MacMurray after a four-run first scored seven in the fifth to pull away.

Shane Lewis had an RBI for Blackburn. Jake Lochhead had a double.

Blackburn 11, MacMurray 9

In Sunday’s series finale, the Beavers salvaged a game by holding off the Highlanders.

Blackburn trailed 3-1 early but led 8-4 after three and 11-4 after four innings.

Steen homered and drove in three runs. Nate Bassett had two hits and two runs; Austin Presley had two hits and two runs; Brandon Smith had two runs and two RBIs. Lewis and Diaz also had two RBIs each.

Wilkinson got the win, striking out two and Lochhead earned the save.