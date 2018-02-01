Blackburn edges Fontbonne

CARLINVILLE (Feb. 1, 2018) – Blackburn College is attempting to finish in the top four of the conference to qualify for the St. Louis Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball tournament.

After Wednesday’s play, Blackburn is tied for fourth by virtue of a 82-78 home win over Fontbonne.

The Beavers are tied with three other schools – Webster, Principia and Spalding – all with 6-5 conference marks. Blackburn is the only one of those schools with a winning record at 10-8 overall.

The Beavers scored 41 points in each half in beating Fontbonne (3-15, 1-10), though the visitors kept it close until the end. It was a 41-36 Beaver lead at halftime.

Reed Rusten scored 26 points on nine of 12 from the field, including five three-point makes in eight attempts. Karson Hayes added 15 points. Malcolm Scott had 15 rebounds for the Beavers.

Blackburn held a 47-36 edge on the glass and shot 25 of 67 from the field and 23 of 39 at the foul line.

Fontbonne was led by Noah Coddington with 18 points and nine rebounds. Fontbonne was 28 of 61 from the field and 15 of 23 at the foul line.

Eureka 103, Blackburn 76

The second place team in the SLIAC, Eureka, hosted Blackburn Saturday, erupting offensively in a big home win over the Beavers.

Blackburn is now 10-9, 6-6 in the conference, which is tied for fifth with two other schools.

Eureka led 41-30 at half but outscored Blackburn 62-46 in the second half.

Nigel Ferrell had 19 points to lead Blackburn, which was 32 of 72 from the field and five of 12 at the foul line. Duncan King added 16 points and Rusten had 10.

Shea Feehan scored 41 points on 15 of 21 shooting from the field to pace Eureka (13-6, 8-4).

Eureka made half their shots (37 of 74) and 16 of 21 at the foul line.

Women

Blackburn, one day after ending a 15-game losing skid with a road win at Robert Morris-Springfield, hosted Fontbonne Wednesday evening.

That elusive first conference win had to wait as Fontbonne pulled away in the second half for a 73-40 victory.

Fontbonne (9-10, 5-5) led 20-12 after a quarter and 27-20 at halftime. But the guests outscored Blackburn (2-16, 0-10) 46-20 in the second half.

Kate Smith and Jenna Dudra scored 10 points each for Blackburn.

Olivia Olroyd of Carlinville made a pair of free throws for two points, along with a rebound.

Breanna Henke of Mt. Olive had four points on two of three from the field, adding a rebound an assist, a block and a steal.

Blackburn made 11 of 48 shots from the field and 16 of 26 at the foul line.

Kaitlynn Walker had 12 points for Fontbonne. Sarah Schraut and Rylee Stafford added 11 each. Fontbonne was 25 of 62 from the field and 19-30 from the foul line. In addition, Fontbonne outrebounded Blackburn 46-31.

Eureka 102, Blackburn 53

The conference-leading Eureka team sprinted out early and never looked back in besting the Beavers Saturday afternoon.

While only seven players saw action for Eureka, they certainly made most of it, as five scored in double figures led by Hayley Reneau with 26 points. Lexi Dooley had 19 rebounds, Kennedy Dura had 18 points and 12 assists.

Eureka (14-5, 10-1) led 28-10 after a quarter, 55-26 at half and 83-43 through three quarters.

Blackburn (2-17, 0-11) was led by Savannah Kruse with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Dudra added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Henke finished with a season-high 13 rebounds with five points for the Beavers, and Olroyd had two rebounds for Blackburn.