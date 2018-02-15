Blackburn drops pair as conference tournament chances diminish

GREENVILLE (Feb. 15, 2018) – Conference-leading Greenville College put up 76 first-half points, and got 90 points from its bench in beating Blackburn College 130-112 Wednesday evening.

Greenville improved to 11-4 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and 14-8 overall. Blackburn is 12-10 overall, 8-7 in the SLIAC.

The Beavers fell in a 76-54 halftime hole to the Panthers and could not fully recover despite outscoring Greenville 58-54 in the second half.

Greenville’s bench outscored Blackburn’s bench 90-35 in the game and had 36 points off turnovers in the game.

Blackburn, which shot 58.7 percent from the field, also missed 16 free throws (13 of 29) and had 30 turnovers.

Six scored in double figures for the Beavers, led by Duncan King with 19, and Karson Hayes and Malcolm Scott each had 18. Nigel Ferrell had 13 points and seven assists. Reed Rusten and Jamaya Wyatt both had 12 points.

Greenville got 21 points form Johari Dix off the bench, while Sonti Grady had 20 off the bench. Barry Nixon and Adam Warren had 16 and 14 points off the bench respectively.

Greenville shot 55.1 percent from the field, made 19 of 45 three-point shots and were 13 of 19 at the foul line.

Spalding 84, Blackburn 77

At Carlinville, the Beavers’ chances at making the SLIAC tournament took a major hit with a home loss to Spalding on Saturday.

Blackburn needs to win its final two games and get some help to have a chance of making the tournament.

Spalding (9-13, 7-9) built a 40-37 halftime lead and held on for the win on Senior Day for the Beavers’ program.

Rusten had 14 points; King had 13; Hayes had 12 and Scott had 12 with 10 rebounds for Blackburn (12-11, 8-8).

The Beavers were held to 43 percent shooting (29-68) while Spalding shot 56.8 percent (31-55) from the field. Both teams had 10 turnovers.

Spalding got 24 points off the bench from Rylan Rowe.

Women

Blackburn is still searching for a first conference win as they fell at conference-leading Greenville College Wednesday night, 90-47.

The Beavers are 2-20, 0-13 in SLIAC play. Greenville is 18-5, 13-1.

The Panthers opened a 55-23 halftime lead en route to victory on Wednesday.

Greenville had a 24-2 edge in points off turnovers and 34-13 edge in bench points.

The Beavers, 19 of 65 from the field and five of 12 at the foul line, were led by Maria Cline with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Mt. Olive native Breanna Henke had two rebounds.

Greenville got 18 points from Laura Goodnight and 12 from Maria Reinhard. The Panthers were 34 of 75 from the field and 13 of 19 at the foul line with just five turnovers.

Spalding 86, Blackburn 59

At Carlinville, Spalding pulled away to beat Blackburn in Saturday’s conference contest.

Spalding led 20-15 after one quarter, then outscored Blackburn 21-10 in the second quarter.

The Beavers (2-21, 0-14) were outscored 29-17 in the third quarter.

Jenna Dudra had 19 points to lead Blackburn. Cline added 13 points and eight rebounds and Savannah Kruse had 11 points.

Henke finished with two points and a rebound.