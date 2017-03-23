Blackburn drops contests; softball team wins four straight

Texas Lutheran had a pair of five-run frames in the middle of the game and posted a 14-1 victory over Blackburn Wednesday afternoon.

The Beavers lost their fifth straight, falling to 1-5 on the season.

Lutheran had a three-run second, a five run third and five-run fourth to pull away.

Blackburn got its run in the fourth inning, driven in by Jon Pierre Hobbs.

Hobbs had two of the Beavers’ six hits, including a stolen base. Joey Szerletich doubled and scored Blackburn’s lone run. Brandon Smith also had two hits.

Lutheran used nine pitchers – one each inning – to get the job done.

Meanwhile Brady Wilkinson pitched three innings, allowing three unearned runs (eight total) on eight hits with two walks.

Matthew Lemon homered for Texas Lutheran, while Thomas Varner and Rayce Gatlin both drove in four runs.

Southwestern TX 21, Blackburn 0

Friday night, Jeremy Rice was nearly perfect, pitching a nine-inning no-hitter, striking out seven in a victory over Blackburn.

The only Blackburn baserunner came on an error.

Southwestern used a seven-run fifth, a four-run sixth and a six-run seventh to gain the win.

Southwestern 11, Blackburn 1

The offense continued strong for Southwestern in a Saturday doubleheader sweep of the Beavers.

Game one was an 11-1 win for the hosts. A.J. Gill had an RBI for the Beavers, with Walter Jarvis stealing a base and scoring a run.

Southwestern 17, Blackburn 1

Southwestern won the second game 17-1 as Blackburn fell to 1-9 on the season.

Brady Wilkinson had an RBI for Blackburn, scoring Parker Ramaker who had doubled. Joey Szerletich also doubled for Blackburn.

Softball

Blackburn 14-13, Ecclesia 4-3

On Wednesday, the Beaver softball team notched a pair of wins, their first of the season, in sweeping a double header in Springdale, Ark.

Blackburn is 2-4 on the season.

Leading the Beavers on offense were Hannah Goett and Daniele Burnell who combined for eight hits and 11 runs batted in between them.

After Thursday’s doubleheader the team will return home as the weather forecast for Friday is for rain, so the doubleheader at Crowley’s Ridge has been canceled.

Blackburn 8-8, Ecclesia 4-0

The Beavers evened their record at 4-4 by sweeping a doubleheader for a second straight day, 8-4 and 8-0.

Game one had Kaitlyn Wade picking up the win, striking out two. Lexie Yockey and Goett both drove in two runs.

Game two had Blackburn scoring seven runs in the fifth to break away and complete a four-game series sweep, 8-0.

Jansen Ballinger got the win, striking out one and allowing six hits for the shutout win.

Daniele Burnell went two for two; Allison Howard was two for three with three RBIs and Yockey had two RBIs with two hits for Blackburn.