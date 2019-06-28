Blackburn contracts with new food services provider

Blackburn College has chosen contract food services expert, Fresh Ideas, to manage its dining operations. Fresh Ideas’ commitment to sharing their industry knowledge and expanding the scope of training included in the student-managed work program were among the reasons they were selected.

“I’m incredibly honored to welcome Blackburn College to the Fresh Ideas family,” said Matt Clervi, Co-CEO Fresh Ideas. “Blackburn College has a rich history of teaching its’ students life skills and leadership. Thank you for trusting us to serve you.”

Fresh Ideas treats each new partnership as its own business. Customized plans were developed for Blackburn College that reflect the unique needs of that dining community.

One of the eight work college is the U.S., Blackburn’s work program will benefit from Fresh Ideas extensive experience in all aspects of the hospitality and culinary industry.

Students who choose to be a part of the kitchen and dining hall staff will have improved access to developing their skills.

“Blackburn College is excited to partner with Fresh Ideas to re-create our campus food service experience,” said Dr. Murray-Jensen, President Blackburn College. “At Blackburn, student engagement is our priority and the Fresh Ideas model of fresh food, student culinary opportunities, student learning, and food service quality is a terrific fit.”

Read the full story in the 6-27-19 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.

Blackburn students enjoying the cafe area in the Demuzio Campus Center are, from left, Amber Rodriguez, Jordan Clay, Mikayla Grove and Caleb Long. The colege has teamed up with Fresh Ideas to improve its dining operations.