Blackburn College sports report

4 6 17

Blackburn College’s softball team finally got back on the field on Wednesday after a lengthy delay due to weather issues.

The Beavers lost 2-0 and 4-2 to Greenville’s Lady Panther Field.

In game one, Brianna Anderson pitched a one-hit shutout for the Panthers, striking out 17.

Hannah Goett had a double for Blackburn’s lone hit.

Tiffany Samsoe had a two-run double in the third inning for the only runs of the game.

Blackburn’s Kaitlyn Wade took the loss, allowing seven hits and two earned runs.

In game two, the Beavers led 1-0 in the second and tied the game 2-2 in the third. Greenville’s two-run third made it hold up in a 4-2 decision.

Lexi Yockey had a double, single and run scored for Blackburn. Emma Trybom, Bobbi Morris and Allison Howard added doubles. Daniele Burnell had a single and RBI for the Beavers.

Becca Oldham had three hits, including a double and two RBIs for Greenville College.

Blackburn dropped to 4-6 in the early going.

At Iowa Wesleyan

The Beavers traveled to Mt. Pleasant, Iowa on Saturday for a doubleheader conference clash with Iowa Wesleyan.

Blackburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in game one with two runs in the third, but Iowa Wesleyan scored 10 unanswered over the final three frames of a 10-2 win.

Hannah Goett of Blackburn went three for three with an RBI. Lexi Yockey had a single, double and run scored, along with an RBI.

Kaitlyn Wade took the loss, walking nine and allowing eight hits while striking out three.

Game two was an 8-0 Iowa Wesleyan victory, as Blackburn slipped to 4-8 on the season.

Blackburn was limited to just three singles – one each by Mikayla Morgan, Goett and Wade.

Iowa Wesleyan scored four runs in the second against Jensen Ballinger, who allowed 11 11 hits and seven earned runs with one strikeout.

Baseball

Blackburn’s baseball team headed off to MacMurray on Friday afternoon for a single nine-inning contest.

Blackburn fell behind 4-1 in the fifth, then rallied with four in the sixth to take a 5-4 lead. However, MacMurray scored single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings of a 7-5 decision.

Jonathan Stepp, coming off a no-hitter, took the loss. In five and a third, he allowed three earned runs on seven hits, while striking out six.

The two teams had nearly as many errors (13) as hits (15) in the contest. Blackburn had six errors and six hits in the game, led by A.J. Gill who doubled twice, homered and drove in three runs.

Blackburn 3, Monmouth 1

At Monmouth, Blackburn edged past Monmouth behind two runs in the ninth inning.

The Beavers improved to 5-13, despite trailing 1-0 from the first through sixth innings.

Blackburn tied it in the sixth then won it with two in the ninth inning.

Brady Wilkerson struck out two and went the distance for the Beavers, pitching a four-hitter with one unearned run.

Shane Lewis went two for four with an RBI and run, and Tyler Durand also had two hits.

On Sunday, the Beavers lost a pair at home to Robert Morris Springfield and Robert Morris-Peoria.

Game one, the Beavers lost in nine innings 13-10 to Robert-Morris-Springfield. Game two was a 15-12 win for Robert Morris-Peoria in 11 innings.

Against Springfield, Robert Morris led 8-2 before Blackburn’s seven-run fourth inning propelled them into the lead at 9-8.

Tied 9-9, RM-S scored four runs over the last three innings to pull out the win.

Durand doubled twice, singled, scored twice and drove in a pair for Blackburn. Gill doubled, singled and drove in three runs. Shane Lewis had two singles, scored three runs and drove in two. Brandon Smith had two singles, a run and RBI. Walter Jarvis doubled twice and scored a run.

Against Robert Morris-Peoria, Blackburn raced out to an 8-2 lead after three innings.

RM-P scored five in the fourth and two in the fifth to go ahead 9-8.

Blackburn took a 10-9 lead to the seventh but Robert Morris scored twice to make it an 11-10 lead for the visitors.

Blackburn tied it in the bottom of the ninth, but a four-run 11th gave Robert-Morris Peoria the win.

Smith and Lewis both had four hits, teamed for five runs scored and four RBIs.

Durand drove in four runs and Parker Ramaker had three RBIs. Gill, Jarvis and Richard Cardenas all had two hits.

Blackburn is 4-15 on the season.