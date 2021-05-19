Blackburn College honors classes of 2020 and 2021

Class of 2021 Social Science graduates, led by 2020-2021 Student Marshal Ethan Mensing and Senior Class President Allison Kromray. Photo by Becky Bishop, Blackburn College.

Blackburn College held four commencement ceremonies on Saturday at the campus’ Hudson Quad honoring nearly 200 graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021. These events marked the 151st and 152nd Commencement exercises for the College.

Dr. Mark L. Biermann, president of Blackburn, challenged both graduating classes, .“I ask that you go forward into our world in the spirit of that thankfulness. Help those you encounter. Build up those in need. Seek to make this world a better place to live for all people. Live and give fully and generously. We are so proud of you, and we are honored that Blackburn College is your alma mater.”

Additional speakers included Class of 2021 president Allison Kromray, Class of 2020 president Marcellus Polk (presented during the ceremony by Student Marshal Noelia Martinez-Voigt), and featured guest speaker Jennifer Shelby. An active member of the Blackburn Board of Trustees since 2012, Shelby shared with graduates that being adaptable to change and comfortable with your choices are “skills that will set you apart.”

“Learn who you are, love and accept that person, and follow your dreams,” Shelby said. “Whether they are on a narrow and logical path that you’ve already planned, or your path is full of twists and turns, you never know what life will offer up. Always be ready to adapt and willing to change course.”

