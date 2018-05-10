Blackburn closes baseball season

JACKSONVILLE (May 10, 2018) – The final college baseball game of the season for the Blackburn Beavers turned into the wildest game of the season Wednesday in Jacksonville at Joe Brooks Field.

With 35 runs scoring on 43 hits combined, Illinois College persevered to gain a walkoff 18-17 win over the Beavers.

Blackburn finished the season with a 10-29 record, 7-15 in the SLIAC conference.

There were not many zeros put up on the board, in fact both teams scored in seven of the nine innings played.

Blackburn scored twice in the first and Illinois College got two runs in the second to tie the game 2-2.

Both teams got a run in the third to make it 3-3.

Illinois College appeared to break open the game a bit with a six-run fourth inning and took a 9-3 lead to the fifth.

But Blackburn got four runs in the fifth, countered by a pair of Illinois College runs, and it was 11-7 through five innings.

Blackburn made it 11-9 in the sixth, and then made it 11-10 with a run in the seventh.

Illinois College countered with a run to lead 12-10.

In the eighth, Blackburn regained the lead with a four-run frame, taking a 14-12 lead.

But Illinois College got five runs in the bottom of the eighth to lead 17-14 heading to the eighth.

A late field goal, pardon, three-run ninth inning by Blackburn enabled the Beavers to tie the game 17-17, but Illinois College had the last at-bats and got the walkoff win in a game lasting nearly three and a half hours.

Steven Diaz had two doubles, a single, scored three and drove in six runs for Blackburn.

Brandon Smith had a double, home run, three singles, scored five runs and drove in two runs.

Walter Jarvis doubled, homered, singled, drove in five runs and scored twice. Tyler Durand had three hits, including a double, driving in three runs; and Shane Lewis had a single, double and three runs scored.