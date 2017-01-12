Blackburn Beavers Sports Report

Blackburn’s men’s basketball team fell behind by 15 at halftime Saturday and couldn’t recover in a 72-57 road conference loss at Westminster.

The Beavers slipped to 7-6 on the season, 4-2 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Westminster with the win is 8-4 and 5-1.

Blackburn trailed 42-27 at the half Saturday, shooting just 31 percent from the field for the game at 23 of 73.

The Beavers were led by Willie Orange with 12 points, and Tommy Childs added 10 points. Chris Davis had nine points and six rebounds, while Malcolm Scott had six points and six rebounds. DeAndre Manuel had eight points.

Jimmy Villalobos scored 13 points, hitting four three-pointers to lead Westminster. He had eight rebounds. Carter Wands added 13 points. Westminster was 25 of 63 from the field and 14 of 18 at the foul line.

Women’s Basketball

In the women’s game at Westminster Saturday afternoon, the hosts gradually pulled away to win by 20 over Blackburn, 82-62.

Westminster led 23-14 after a quarter and 37-29 at the half. It was 64-47 through three quarters.

Blackburn fell to 0-11 on the season, 0-4 in the SILAC. They were 22 of 62 from the field, making seven of 17 three point shots and 11 of 17 free throws.

Maria Cline had 15 points for Blackburn, while Candace Pollock added 13 points and Aleisha Stiltner had 10. Cline added seven rebounds.

Andrea Zalis made six three-point field goals in nine attempts and 11 of 16 from the field for a game-high 35 points for Westminster. They were 25 of 45 from the field, 11 of 18 from three-point range and 21 of 29 at the foul line.

Westminster is 5-8 overall, 4-2 in the conference.