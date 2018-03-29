Blackburn baseball sweeps twinbill

CARLINVILLE (March 29, 2018) – It was Home Sweet Home for the Blackburn ball teams last Wednesday, hosting St. Louis Intercollegiate Conference games to open the home seasons.

The baseball Beavers fared better as they swept Iowa Wesleyan by scores of 7-4 and 9-2, getting two complete-game gems by their pitchers.

In the opener, Blackburn scored four runs in the first and went on to post the 7-4 win.

Jonathan Stepp pitched a six-hit complete game, allowing only one earned runs while striking out five.

Three Beavers had two hits a piece, including Nate Bassett with a single, double, run and two RBIs. Walter Jarvis and Ryan Steen also had two hits, with Steen scoring twice. Ry Clark drove in two runs.

Iowa Wesleyan had a 2-0 lead in game two, but the Beavers scored the final nine runs, including three runs in the fifth and seventh innings, to win the nightcap.

Jarrett Sandlin pitched a complete-game five hitter, allowing one earned run while striking out eight.

Blackburn (4-13, 2-0 SILAC) hit six doubles, including two by Clark.

Bassett had three hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Clark had two runs and two RBIs. Tyler Durand had two hits and Steen scored three runs. Ryan Lopez also had two hits with an RBI.

Softball

Blackburn’s first home softball games of the season Wednesday had Eureka College in town.

Despite early leads in both games, the Beavers could not come away with a win as Eureka took 13-7 and 10-3 wins.

In the first game, Blackburn held a 2-0 lead after an inning and a 5-3 lead entering the fifth inning.

Eureka scored seven runs in the fifth en route to 10 unanswered before the Beavers got two runs in the seventh.

Baylee Hughes of Carlinville went one for three with a run scored and a double.

Abby Frerichs homered and drove home two runs. Allison Howard had a double and three RBIs. Hannah Goett and Daniele Burnell had two hits each.

In the second game, Hughes had an RBI-double during a three-run second inning, which included a Brooke Daniels two-run homer.

That put Blackburn up 3-0. However, Eureka scored the final 10 runs, including a five-run fifth and four-run seventh inning, to sweep the double header.

Blackburn is now 9-8, 0-2 on the season.