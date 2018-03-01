Blackburn baseball opens season

JACKSONVILLE (March 1, 2018) – Blackburn transitioned from basketball to baseball within a day, and opened the baseball season Sunday at Lenz Field in Jacksonville.

Visiting Ecclesia College swept the Beavers, 25-4 and 14-1.

In the first game, Blackburn led 1-0 after two innings, but ran into trouble in the third with an eight-run frame by Ecclesia.

Blackburn made it 8-4 after three innings but the visitors scored 17 unanswered runs over the final four innings.

For Blackburn, Nate Bassett had two hits as did Shane Lewis and Steven Diaz. Lewis and Ry Clark drove in runs.

The second game had Ecclesia taking control during a five-run second inning en route to victory.

Blackburn’s lone run came in the seventh on a Michael McDermand RBI, scoring Clark.

Monday at Jacksonville, Ecclesia completed a four-game sweep with wins of 10-5 and 16-11 over Blackburn.