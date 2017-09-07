Blackburn area sports recapped

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 7, 2017) – Both teams scored a goal in the first half and in the second half – but neither could dent the scoreboard in two overtimes, resulting in Blackburn and Rockford playing to a 2-2 draw Friday afternoon in the Beavers’ season-opening men’s soccer match.

Rockford scored less than four minutes into the match on a Jonathan Hernandez goal, assisted by Brandon Oeltjenbruns.

It stayed 1-0 until the 43:10 mark when the Beavers got the equalizer on a Brendan Schrage unassisted goal, the first of his career.

Gaige Cervantes gave the Rockford team the lead at 2-1 with a goal at 75:03, assisted by Hernandez.

Reed Gwillim tied it up at the 86:20 mark on a penalty kick goal, and that’s the way the game would end.

“I was really proud of the way the guys played for each other, it was a day where soccer-wise we didn’t play that well but we grinded and gutted out a tie,” said Blackburn coach Rob Steinkuehler.

Rockford outshot Blackburn 8-3 in the two overtimes, including 6-0 in the second overtime. Rockford held a 25-12 edge in shots, and Blackburn goalie Alex Hammerlinck made eight saves.

Rockford had 12 corners to three for the Beavers, with Blackburn racking up 31 fouls to 24 for the visitors.

Blackburn lost 3-2 in double overtime at Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa.

Gwillim and Alex Escamilla scored goals for Blackburn (0-1-1).

Women’s Soccer

The season opener for Blackburn’s women’s soccer team Saturday was a 5-0 loss to Salem at a tournament in Cincinnati. Ellie Montes had three goals and Jordan Lanier two assists for Salem.

Maria Cline made 15 saves in goal for Blackburn.

Blackburn lost to Transylvania Sunday by a 5-0 score. Casey Hite and Maddie Sjogren each had two goals for the opponents, and Cline made 13 saves in goal for the Beavers (0-2).

Volleyball

Blackburn opened with a 2-2 record at the Illinois College tournament Friday and Saturday. They won a season-opening match in five games against Knox College Friday, before losing to Illinois College 25-12, 25-19, 25-19 later in the evening.

Against Illinois College, Kendall Knop had seven kills, while Kaitlyn Wiegand had three ace serves. Annika Ochs had 14 digs and Alexis Dick added 13 digs. Knop had three blocks.

Saturday, the Beavers defeated Anderson, Ind. in four games, then lost to Earlham 12-25, 25-20, 14-25, 16-25.

Against Anderson, a 25-21, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22 victory, Knop had 12 kills and Emily Schroder had nine kills. Kendall Burleyson had 16 assists.

Knop was named to the all-tournament team.

Cross-country

The Beavers ran at the Orion Mini Meet hosted by the University of Illinois-Springfield last Friday.

Tim Lacy led the men’s team with an eighth place finish on the 5K course in 18:37.

Freshman Katherine Smith finished 11th in the 3K course in 13:45.