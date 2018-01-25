Blackburn alumni day Feb. 3 against Principia

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 25, 2018) – The Blackburn College men’s basketball team is hosting Alumni Day on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Head Coach Steve Kollar and his team are surging toward a berth in the conference tournament and they are looking for the support of former players to come and back the Beavers that day.

The Beavers host the Panthers of Principia College in what is looking like a crucial contest for a tournament berth.

The day’s activities are as follows:

11 a.m. – Alumni game in Dawes Gymnasium

12 p.m. – Free lunch for alumni with Coach Kollar and the team

2 p.m. – Tip-Off Blackburn vs. Principia

RSVP to Coach Kollar by Feb. 1 by email to steve.kollar@blackburn.edu or call (630) 415- 8108