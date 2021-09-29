Birks to celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Robert and Shirley (Zirges) Birk of Brighton, formerly of Carlinville will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 29. They were married at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville.

Robert is retired from MJM Electric and Shirley is retired from Macys as a rep for Lancome cosmetics.

They have two children, Karen Sue (Ken) Hoefler, Norfolk, NE and David Lynn (Joy) Birk of Maryville, four grandchildren, Kaleh Hoefler and Klayton Hoefler, both of Houston, Texas, Kyla Jones of Sacramento, California and Kourtney Jones of Greenville, South Carolina.

A family dinner is being planned for a later date due to Covid restrictions.