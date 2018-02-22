Birds win 20th game at Pana

PANA (Feb. 22, 2018) – Piasa Southwestern boys’ basketball coach Jason Darr completed the regular season Friday night as his Piasa Birds won their 20th game by rallying for a 59-56 win at Pana.

The Birds enter postseason at 20-7, finishing 8-1 in league play.

Southwestern led 19-16 after a quarter and 32-26 at halftime.

The Panthers went on a 23-11 run in the third quarter and led 49-43 entering the fourth quarter.

Southwestern outscored Pana 16-7 over the final eight minutes to gain the win,.

Justin Bailey made 10 of 13 shots from the field, including four of six three-pointers, finishing with 26 points and two steals.

Ben Lowis had 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Caden Heyen had 12 points and nine boards. E.J. Kahl had seven assists.

The Birds made 22 of 47 from the field and eight of 13 from the foul line with four turnovers in the contest.

Metro East Lutheran 69, Mt. Olive 66

At Edwardsville, the host Knights held off Mt. Olive Friday night for a Prairie State Conference victory.

The Knights led 29-25 at half and 52-47 through three quarters before hanging on to get the win. Mt. Olive slips to 15-12 to end the regular season.

Roger Conlee had a game-high 16 points for Mt. Olive. Joey Baum added 14 and Quintin Kosowski had 13. The Wildcats made 19 of 22 free throws, and had seven three point makes in the game.

Gillespie 46, Staunton 40

At Staunton, the Miners ended the regular season with two straight wins, beating Staunton in comeback fashion Friday night.

Staunton led 32-27 entering the fourth quarter but Gillespie closed the game on a 19-8 run.

Michael Robbins hit three long-range shots for a game-high 16 points for Gillespie (5-21, 2-7). Anthony Kravanya added 12 points.

Dylan Hemann had 12 points for the Bulldogs (14-12, 3-6).

North Mac 48, Litchfield 36

At Girard, the Panthers ended the regular season with a 15-13 record, defeating Litchfield Friday night.

North Mac stormed out to a 14-4 lead after one quarter and then pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Zayle Langellier had 17 points and Dane VanBuskirk added 10 for North Mac.

Auburn Regional

North Mac’s season ended at 15-14 with a loss to Riverton at Monday’s Auburn Regional first-round game, 65-49.

The Panthers led 20-17 after a quarter and trailed 34-31 at half.

Riverton took a 43-41 lead after three quarters, and pulled away with a 22-8 fourth quarter spurt.

Riverton plays arch-rival Williamsville on Tuesday night.

Langellier had 16 points; Sam Mount 11 and Tanner Wilson 10 for the Panthers, which made just seven of 17 at the foul line.

Riverton got a game-high 30 points from Spencer Yoggerst as the Hawks as a team made 17 of 23 free throws.

Staunton Regional

Hillsboro 68, Gillespie 51

The Miners started off strong but Hillsboro eventual found its niche in ending a five-game losing streak to open regional play at the Staunton Regional Monday.

Hillsboro led 15-13 after a quarter and 29-22 at half. It was 49-35 through three quarters.

Robbins scored a game-high 29 points and Kravanya added 12 points for Gillespie, which finishes 5-22.

Staunton 53, Litchfield 32

The host Bulldogs also gained a first-round regional win, knocking off Litchfield Monday night.

Staunton (15-12) will play Nashville on Tuesday night.

Staunton led 10-2 after a quarter, 22-12 at half and 39-20 through three quarters.

Hemann scored 14 points and Ethan Booth added 12 for the Bulldogs, which made nine of 12 free throws.