Billy Dona

Billy Dona, 93, of Utica, Mich., formerly of Gillespie, died on July 1, 2019 in New Haven, Mich.

He was born July 5, 1925 in Eagarville, to William Dona and Regina (Hopper) Dona. He married Barb Dona. Billy was retired after having been a manager for Victor Steel.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Billy is survived by his spouse, Barb Dona of Utica; children, Joe (Pat) Dona of Williamsburg, Va., Peggy Dona of Washington, Mich., Remy (Carrol) Dona of Washington, Mich. and Howard (Denise) Rickel; grandchildren, Serenity, Jessica and Tricia; great grandchildren, Dalton, Lillian and brother, Joe Dona of Gillespie.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Joyce, in infancy; stepson, David; sisters, Marie Gnoth and Madeline Dona; nieces, Jody Dona and Susan Clark.

Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, from 10 to 11 a.m.

A memorial service will be at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.