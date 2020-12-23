Billie Stouffe

Billie Jean Stouffe, 68, of Girard, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 19, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Billie was born on August 26, 1952 to William “Bill” and Mary (Miner) Stouffe in Jacksonville.

Billie graduated from Waverly High School with the class of 1970. She was a caregiver for Community Care in Pittsfield, Illinois for over 14 years. She enjoyed crafts, glow bingo, quarter auctions, and shopping. Billie loved caring for her grandchildren and family, and was always seen at their sporting events. Billie was known as “Nan” by everyone in the community.

Billie is survived by her two sons, Mike (Heather) Barnhouse of Virden, and David Beal of Girard; two step-daughters, Angela (Jamie) Roach of Ocala, Florida and Ashley (Michael) Narankevicius of Leominster, Massachusetts; two step-sons, Brian (Shaun) Beal of Farmersville, and Jeremy (Dusti) Slightom of Streater,; 7 grandchildren, Kaylee, Michaeh, Austin, Derrick, Shane, Kalissa and Zeta; 11 step-grandchildren;1 great-grandson, Callen; 4 step-great-grandchildren; brother, Butch (Brenda) Stouffe of Girard; sister, Jackie Stouffe of Waverly; several nieces and nephews.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother, Faye Stouffe, and brother, Richard Stouffe.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Girard Community Center, in, Girard.

Private funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, with Rev. Marty Nagel, officiating.

Burial will take place in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Palmyra, IL at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Girard Rescue Squad.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.