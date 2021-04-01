Bill Miller ‘runs like a Deere’ collecting farming machinery

Bill Miller ‘runs like a Deere’ collecting farming

Bill Miller, who has been collecting John Deere machinery since 2008, owns 56 items, including ones that are a rare different color than the iconic green. Some examples are a few tractors he has colored blue. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

No one runs like Bill Miller in terms of growing a John Deere collection.

As a lifelong farmer, Miller quickly learned to love the different varieties of John Deere that were manufactured around the country as well as overseas.

Miller’s collection, which was started in 2008, currently consists of 56 pieces of machinery, stationed in four different sheds.

“I have a lot of regular tractors here but I also love to collect the oddball stuff,” Miller said. “What I mean by ‘oddball’ is that I have certain things that you never see used in this area.”

Some examples of these ‘oddballs’ include five original LP tractors not native to Illinois, a cotton planter, potato planters, sweet potato disks and fertilizers, two vineyard tractors from Spain and both a tractor and stationary …..

