Bill Mabus, 83

PALMYRA (April 2, 2018) – Bill Mabus, 83, of Palmyra passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 28, 2018, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Aug. 30, 1934, in Browning, a son of the late Harry and Pearl Ackley Mabus. He married Joan Kim on Nov. 7, 1957, in Seoul, Korea; he later married Beverly Krohn on May 4, 1974, in Quincy, and she survives.

Mr. Mabus attended Northwestern schools and served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He was a 42-year employee of Olin Corporation in Alton, farmed, and owned and operated a restaurant in Palmyra for a few years. He was a prior scout master and former South Palmyra Township road commissioner. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Palmyra, a lifetime member of Macoupin County Historical Society, and a member of Macoupin Agricultural Antique Association; for more than 20 years, he, his wife, and his in-laws went to many shows, where they ground corn, wheat and rye with antique equipment.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his children, JungHi Mabus, formerly of Palmyra, Calvin (Kari) Mabus of Springfield, Dale Mabus (companion Joyce Gray) of Sherman, and John Mabus (companion LaRissa Chism) of Palmyra; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Jean (Glen) Bettis of Palmyra; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Norma Hanks; and two brothers, Harry Edward Mabus Jr. and Marian Mabus.

Friends may call from noon until services at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 4, at Grace Baptist Church in Palmyra. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, with graveside military rites conducted by Palmyra American Legion. Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Palmyra Fire Department, Northwestern Ambulance, and Grace Baptist Church, all c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner, Waverly, IL 62692.

Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.